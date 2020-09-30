Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Professional Certification Program For Learning And Development Professionals Launched by Brandon Hall Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Boca Raton, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 27 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations throughout the world. influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Now, this certification program is available to empower individuals within an organization, solo employees, entrepreneurs and others.

Brandon Hall Group Certifications are backed by the only professional development company that provides data, research, insights and certifications to Learning and Talent Development executives and organizations.

“As the leading HCM organization for organizations, we felt there was a void in certification programs that prepare human capital management professionals to work effectively with business leaders in their organizations,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “The Certified Learning Strategist program — and future certifications — provides the crucial strategy and business skills individuals need to thrive in their careers while helping their organizations achieve business goals.”

BHG’s Certified Learning Strategist program focuses on 24 competencies that enable learning professionals at all levels to broaden their expertise to include business acumen, leadership, inclusion, consulting, cross-functional collaboration, analytics, organizational design and more.

“Employers count on the learning function to upskill and reskill employees as they grapple with unprecedented change from digitalization, the coronavirus pandemic, shifting business and social climates, and more,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke.

The CLS program is a learning journey without ratings or grades. Brandon Hall Group’s professional certifications are comprehensive educational programs centered around a multiphase knowledge test.

“In addition to testing their acumen, we also use scenario-based learning derived from our best-in-class HCM Excellence Awards,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle. “Our exam isn’t about memorization and theory but for developing new competencies and skills that can be immediately applied in your organization.”

To learn more about Brandon Hall Group’s Certified Learning Strategist Program and other forthcoming professional certification programs, visit https://certification.brandonhall.com/.

Attachment 

David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
David.forry@brandonhall.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pARKEMA : Judge tosses case against CEO over plant fire during Harvey
AQ
03:07pARKEMA : Judge tosses case against CEO over plant fire during Harvey
AQ
03:07pBAYER : Sees FY21 Sales Similar to FY20 Despite Covid-19 Effects
DJ
03:05pINGENICO GROUP : Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: clearance from the European Commission
GL
03:05pINGENICO GROUP : Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: clearance from the European Commission
AQ
03:05pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:05pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:05pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:05pINGENICO GROUP : Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: clearance from the European Commission
GL
03:05pBeauce Gold Fields Pays off Property Mortgage in Full and Buys Back NSR on Company's Historical Placer Gold Deposit
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group