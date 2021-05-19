Log in
Professional Community Management Hires Kimberly Pound as Business Development Manager

05/19/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Foothill Ranch, CA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently hired Kimberly Pound as business development manager.  

Ms. Pound joins Associa with experience in the hospitality and multifamily industries. As the new business development manager, Ms. Pound will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Kimberly’s past experience in providing outstanding customer service to clients in a variety of industries makes her the perfect candidate to join the PCM team, given our focus on delivering unmatched support to our valued board clients,” stated Erin Baker, PCM chief client officer. “We are excited to have her on board as we expand our community outreach and our client retention efforts.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

HOT NEWS