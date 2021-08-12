Log in
Professional Community Management's Jeremy Wilson Earns CAMEx® Designation

08/12/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
Foothill Ranch, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, is proud to announce that vice president of client success, Jeremy Wilson, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, has earned his CAMEx® designation from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM). 

The CAMEx® designation is for members of CACM who have the highest level of decision-making authority within a management business or community and who are responsible for the strategic direction of their organization, including oversight of public policy and a keen awareness of macroeconomic factors affecting the community management industry. Receiving the designation recognizes the individual’s leadership and impact on maintaining a healthy, ethical, and orderly community management industry. 

Mr. Wilson has been an active leader in the community management industry for more than two decades. He joined Associa in 2011 and has served in several capacities prior to becoming the vice president of client success at PCM. In addition to this new designation, Mr. Wilson has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®), and Large Scale Manager (LSM®) designations.

“In addition to his commitment to providing outstanding service to the board members that we serve every day, Jeremy is also personally committed to strengthening the community management industry on a larger scale,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “We are proud to have him earn the CAMEx® designation, which reflects his dedication to continued education. He has a proven history of positive leadership and passion for supporting community associations development.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

