Professional Community Management's Matt Williams Earns CCAM® Designation

Foothill Ranch, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, announces that branch president Matt Williams, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has earned his Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM) designation from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

Achieving the CCAM designation signifies that the recipient is proficient in best business practices, California-specific laws, and ethical guidelines to apply in community association management. CCAM recipients manage more effective communities and build stronger relationships with board members and homeowners.

“Part of what makes Matt such an outstanding leader in both our organization and the industry is his commitment to self-improvement, professional development, and his ability to acquire new skills and grow,” stated Ann Williams, CMCA®, Associa regional vice president. “We are proud to see him add another achievement to his already lengthy list of industry credentials.”

Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 afortin@associaonline.com