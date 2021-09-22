Log in
Professional Community Management's Matt Williams Earns CCAM® Designation

09/22/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
Foothill Ranch, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, announces that branch president Matt Williams, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has earned his Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM) designation from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM). 

Achieving the CCAM designation signifies that the recipient is proficient in best business practices, California-specific laws, and ethical guidelines to apply in community association management. CCAM recipients manage more effective communities and build stronger relationships with board members and homeowners.  

“Part of what makes Matt such an outstanding leader in both our organization and the industry is his commitment to self-improvement, professional development, and his ability to acquire new skills and grow,” stated Ann Williams, CMCA®, Associa regional vice president. “We are proud to see him add another achievement to his already lengthy list of industry credentials.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Andrew Fortin
Associa 
2147163818
afortin@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
