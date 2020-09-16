Professor Amy Campbell Joins UIC Law as the Inaugural Associate Dean for Law & Health Sciences

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIC Law in Chicago welcomes Professor Amy Campbell as its Associate Dean for Law & Health Sciences and one of the newest members of its tenured faculty. Campbell joins UIC Law from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

Campbell specializes in health policy, health justice and health equity, with a focus on the role of policy in preventing childhood and community trauma. Her law school-based teaching experience includes Health Law Survey, Mental Health Law, Health Law Seminar, Bioethics & the Law and Public Health Law, and an interdisciplinary policy skills course she developed — the Health Policy Practicum. Her current scholarly interests focus on how to advance health equity through a multisector structural reform strategy directed at racial and economic inequities and how to develop health policy from a therapeutic, evidence-informed and ethical perspective.

At UIC Law, Campbell is working to build dual-degree and other collaborative programs with UIC’s seven health-sciences colleges and is also developing the Law School’s J.D. health law curriculum.

“I’m excited to join the Law School, UIC and the Chicago community to build an innovative interprofessional program, adaptable to changing technology and practice, and driven by the belief that law and policy can advance the health and well-being of individuals and communities,” Campbell said. “This work is also guided by the Law School’s mission and its commitment to diversity, inclusion and advancing justice through law’s engagement with society.”

In addition to previously serving as the Director of the Institute for Health Law & Policy at Memphis Law, Campbell also held academic appointments at SUNY Upstate Medical University (where she earned tenure); The Center for Bioethics and Clinical Leadership at the Union Graduate College-Mount Sinai School of Medicine Bioethics; Syracuse University College of Law (courtesy appointment); and the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry.

“The current pandemic shows the importance of the intersection between law, public health, medicine and other health sciences, so we’re glad to welcome Associate Dean Campbell to UIC and build our offerings in this critical area,” said UIC Law Dean Darby Dickerson. “Along with Intellectual Property and Public Lawyering, we have designated Law & Health Sciences as one of our three areas of emphasis. Dean Campbell will be working with individuals across the UIC campus to develop innovative, strategic programming in this critical field.”

Campbell serves on the Founding Board of the International Society for Therapeutic Jurisprudence and is a consultant to the Advocacy Committee, Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine. She is a past member of the International Scientific Committee of the International Academy of Law & Mental Health, where she co-organized international panels of therapeutic jurisprudence scholars for the leading law and mental health biennial conference.

Campbell earned her B.A., summa cum laude in History and Peace Studies, from the University of Notre Dame, her J.D. from Yale Law School and her Master’s in Bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC Law is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

