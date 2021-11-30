Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Professor Moshe A. Milevsky, Chief Retirement Architect in collaboration with Guardian Capital LP, makes Hollywood debut

11/30/2021 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professor Moshe A. Milevsky, Chief Retirement Architect in collaboration with Guardian Capital LP, has been featured in the documentary The Baby Boomer Dilemma: An Exposé of America’s Retirement Experiment. In the film, Moshe appears alongside some of America’s top economic minds on retirement income, including Nobel laureates and government leaders.

“I’m proud that my research and work in this area are being given the opportunity to reach the broader public,” said Professor Milevsky. “It’s exciting to see it on both sides of the border as well, with this being a US-made film focused on issues applicable to so many.”

Professor Milevsky appears along with distinguished economists from various US institutions and universities, in the first Motion Picture Association-rated film focused on retirement income.

A world-renowned, award-winning speaker, commentator and expert in the realm of retirement finance, Professor Milevsky collaborates with Guardian Capital LP on an exclusive basis in Canada. He is frequently sought out by government and practitioners to help educate about, and craft solutions to address, modern challenges in the retirement income market.

The film is in theatres in the United States and available for streaming and download in Canada. You can watch the trailer here.

For further information, please contact our Canadian Retail Asset Management team:

Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management, Guardian Capital LP
(416) 350-8104

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.


Latest news "Companies"
09:05aClarus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Two New Patents for JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate)
AQ
09:05aSiTime Corporation Joins the S&P MidCap 400 Index
AQ
09:05aThe New York Times Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
BU
09:05aNew Data Reveals Two-thirds of Consumers Say Brands Still Aren't Getting Customer Service Right
BU
09:05aHoliday Season Dos and Don'ts for Proper Pest Prevention
BU
09:05aHologic Closes on Acquisition of Bolder Surgical
BU
09:05aInvesco Closed-End Funds Pay Dividends
PR
09:05aIntelyCare Sets New Industry Standard for Nurse Credentialing With Launch of Credential Passport
BU
09:05aSolodev CMS for Kubernetes Now Available with Contract Pricing in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere
GL
09:05aSentinelOne Named Best Innovator By SE Labs
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down
5Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...

HOT NEWS