Profit/loss, net value and exchange gains/losses of the i......

06/25/2021 | 08:34am EDT
The pre-tax profit of insurance enterprises at the end of May 2021 was NT$231.3 billion; the pre-tax profit of life insurance enterprises was NT$222 billion, increasing by NT$134.5 billion, or 153.7% over the corresponding period of last year, while the pre-tax profit of non-life insurance enterprises was NT$9.3 billion, rising up by NT$2.9 billion or 45.3%.
Owners' equity of insurance enterprises at the end of May 2021 was NT$2,604.9 billion; owners' equity of life insurance enterprises was NT$2,457.4 billion, going up by NT$577.9 billion, or 30.7% over the corresponding period of last year, while owners' equity of non-life insurance enterprises was NT$147.5 billion, rising up by NT$16.6 billion or 12.7%.
As of the end of May 2021, the NT Dollar had appreciated by 3% against the US Dollar since the end of 2020, and the cumulative balance of foreign exchange valuation reserve of life insurance enterprises was NT$30.4 billion, decreasing by NT$15.8 billion. Meanwhile, the combined impact of exchange gains/losses, hedging gains/losses and the net effect of volatility on the foreign exchange valuation reserve of life insurance enterprises was negative NT$120.7 billion. Over the same period of 2021, the overseas investments of life insurers resulted in net gains (including exchange gains/losses and hedging gains/losses, but not including the net effect of volatility on the foreign exchange valuation reserve) of NT$337.2 billion.

