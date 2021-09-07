Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Profit tax rate reduction for cement producers

09/07/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The President's Resolution 'On measures to support the building materials industry' was adopted.

According to the Resolution:

From October 1, 2021, the income tax rate for cement (clinker) producers will be reduced from 20% to 15%;

From January 1, 2022, the tax rate for the use of subsurface resources will be halved and equal to 22,500 soums per ton of limestone intended for the production of cement.

https://www.uzdaily.uz/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against loanDepot, Inc. (LDI)
GL
05:54pFII Institute Invests in Interstellar Lab, Accelerating Sustainable Farming on Earth and in Space
BU
05:53pPG&E : Working Together With PG&E, Customers Are Finding New, Better Ways to Save Energy and Help Support Grid Reliability This Summer
BU
05:52pPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP : September 8, 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
05:52pENTERGY : Hurricane Ida Restoration
PU
05:52pCANASIL RESOURCES : September 2021 Presentation
PU
05:50pVENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS : Issues Option Grants to Consultants and Reports Options Exercise
AQ
05:48pACREAGE : Cannabis company Acreage says cultivation center damaged due to Ida
RE
05:48pATI PHYSICAL THERAPY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATIP
BU
05:46pAssure Effects Reverse Stock Split and Files Form 8-A in Connection with NASDAQ Listing Application
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
3Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
4ArcelorMittal : 2Q'21 roadshow presentation - Sept 2021
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS