Profit tax rate reduction for cement producers

The President's Resolution 'On measures to support the building materials industry' was adopted.

According to the Resolution:

From October 1, 2021, the income tax rate for cement (clinker) producers will be reduced from 20% to 15%;

From January 1, 2022, the tax rate for the use of subsurface resources will be halved and equal to 22,500 soums per ton of limestone intended for the production of cement.

