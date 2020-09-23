Profoto Announces A10 Studio Light With Built-In AirX Technology; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Profoto’s A10 Studio Light adds smartphone compatibility via AirX technology

B&H is excited to share the release of Profoto’s A10 Studio Light, which introduces AirX technology to its popular round-headed flashes for smartphone control. The A10 is available for Canon, Nikon, FUJIFILM, and Sony TTL systems, and each brand-specific model is also available as a bundle with its respective Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter providing AirTTL and HSS functionality when shooting with the light off-camera.

Profoto A10 AirTTL-C Studio Light for Canon

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1592782-REG/profoto_901230_a10_airttl_c_studio_light.html

Profoto A10 AirTTL-S Studio Light for Sony

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1592784-REG/profoto_901232_a10_airttl_s_studio_light.html

Profoto A10 AirTTL-N Studio Light for Nikon

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1592783-REG/profoto_901231_a10_airttl_n_studio_light.html

Profoto A10 AirTTL-F Studio Light for FUJIFILM

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1592785-REG/profoto_901233_a10_airttl_f_studio_light.html

The Profoto A10 shares its basic form factor and functionality with the A1X Studio Light, making it an exceptionally lightweight and intuitive flash with natural-looking light output from its characteristic 2.75" round head. With 90-degree tilt and 360-degree rotation, it can be positioned in nearly any direction quickly and easily. Its high-resolution LCD is easy to read from a distance when using it off-camera.

Features of the A10 include AF-assist, auto and manual zoom, and an LED modeling light for previewing lighting setups. HSS functionality and 1-second recycle times mean you never have to worry about missing a shot. It shares the same lithium-ion battery as the A1X, too, and offers approximately 450 full-power flashes per charge.

To activate AirX control of your light, you will need to download the Profoto App for iOS. An Android-compatible version of the app is currently in development. You can control up to three lights individually through the app or, when used with a Profoto Connect, as many lights as are assigned to the same channel as the Connect. Paired via the Bluetooth function of your smartphone, AirX has an operating range of up to 98'. In addition to your smartphone, the A10 can also be controlled remotely by Profoto Air, AirTTL, and Connect triggers.

Finally, the A10 is compatible with all Profoto Clic light-shaping tools to further refine the quality of its output.

Learn more about the Profoto A10 Studio Light

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/profotos-a10-studio-light-includes-built-in-airx-technology

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005210/en/