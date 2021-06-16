Log in
Proger S p A : Integrated Security – Proger has signed a collaboration agreement with an important foreign investment fund

06/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
Through its Integrated Security Business Unit, Proger has recently signed a collaboration agreement with an important foreign investment fund, interested in acquiring company stakes in Italian industrial activities.

In order to reduce the risks for the customer's investment, Proger will handle the investigative due diligence and risk assessment process on the subjects of interest, ensuring confidentiality, anonymity and data protection.

Thanks to highly qualified analysts in the legal, financial, economic and social fields, the Intelligence division of the Integrated Security BU is able to analyse and validate the identity, reputation, professional background and corporate shareholdings of potential business partners, and also to carry out checks on any protests and crimes, such as fraud, money laundering and corruption, always in compliance with Italian regulations and privacy.

Disclaimer

Proger S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
