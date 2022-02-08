Prognos Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

Real world data and platform company recognized among the most innovative digital health companies in the New York region dedicated to improving health outcomes

Prognos Health, a leader in accelerating real world data (RWD) access and insights through its innovative RWD marketplace and platform, was named to the New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL) Digital Health 100. The 2022 New York Healthcare Innovation report highlights leading organizations and the most exciting technology within the thriving New York digital health ecosystem and beyond.

Prognos is featured in the Data & Platforms category for its prowess in analytics and insights. The RWD status quo is fraught with challenges and ripe for disruption. Prognos Marketplace solves some of the biggest challenges facing brand, commercial strategy, and data scientists in the pharmaceutical industry by providing a more flexible and cost-effective way to monetize, explore, and license pre-integrated patient-specific RWD on demand.

“We are so proud and honored to be recognized as a digital health leader. This is a testament to our entire Prognos team, who are passionate about our mission to improve health outcomes by enabling access to real world data and insights,” said Sundeep Bhan, Co-founder and CEO, Prognos Health.

“This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. “We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area.”

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY.

On Prognos Marketplace, users can create and refine patient cohorts and then license healthcare data through a single contract. All data purchased is available on the Datavant token, making it interoperable with other patient-level data that has been tokenized using Datavant.

About Prognos Health

Prognos® Health is accelerating real world data access and insights to improve health outcomes through the Prognos Marketplace — the largest collection of integrated medical records on 325 million de-identified U.S. patients. The Marketplace is built on Prognos Factor®, a specialized healthcare analytics platform that leverages a patent-pending database management system enabling no-code exploration of hundreds of billions of medical records at interactive speeds. The Marketplace allows healthcare clients to assess the value of data before purchase and license only the data needed. Embedded standardization and linkability makes the data analytics-ready, accelerating speed to value. Use cases include targeting specific patient/provider populations, commercial and HEOR process optimization, clinical research studies, and medical underwriting risk assessment. For more information visit prognoshealth.com

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

