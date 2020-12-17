Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Programmable Logic Controllers Market Procurement Report| Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

12/17/2020 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new Programmable Logic Controllers market research report from SpendEdge indicates an incremental growth during the forecast period as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216006094/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Programmable Logic Controllers Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Programmable Logic Controllers Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the markets recover SpendEdge expects the Programmable Logic Controllers market size to grow by USD 1 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the Programmable Logic Controllers market. Download free report sample

Programmable Logic Controllers Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Programmable Logic Controllers research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Insights Delivered into the Programmable Logic Controllers Market

This market intelligence report on Programmable Logic Controllers answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Programmable Logic Controllers for the period of 2020-2024
  • Risk management and sustainability strategies
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Programmable Logic Controllers Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The Programmable Logic Controllers market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1 billion during the forecast period.
  • The Programmable Logic Controllers market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aUNITED CONTINENTAL : and CDC Work Together on Contact Tracing Initiative for All International and Domestic Flights
PU
01:43aALROSA : held its annual meeting with diamond banks and funds
PU
01:43aNOVARTIS : builds on commitment to addressing need in neuropsychiatric disorders with Cadent Therapeutics acquisition
PU
01:39aUNITED ARROWS : Earnings Announcement Q&A for the First Half Ended September 30, 2020
PU
01:37aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 17/12/2020
PU
01:36aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project - sources
RE
01:36aSEQUENTIAL BRANDS : SEC Charges Sequential Brands With Failure To Take Goodwill Impairment Charges
AQ
01:35aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : The Main Takeaways From The Recent FTC Settlement With Zoom
AQ
01:34aSUNGCHANG : Reneging On A Promise? Rejecting Demands Under Advance Payment Bonds Under English Law
AQ
01:32aEVOTEC : Achieves key milestones in its collaboration with bristol myers squibb on targeted protein degradation
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
3Wall Street remains mixed after Fed announcement
4COVID-19 surge, depleted fiscal stimulus thump U.S. retail sales
5Oil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ