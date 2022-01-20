Programme for the Implementation of the EU Cohesion Policy in the period 2021-2027 to pursue green objectives

At the content-focused workshop, Tjaša Štamcar presented the timeline of adopting the relevant documents under the multiannual financial framework (MFF) and complementarity of the MFF with funding available under the React-EU mechanism and the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The second part of the audio-video conference focused on the discussion of the environmental objectives that are of potential relevance for the new Programme and shall serve as the basis for drafting the Programme's impact assessment. The conference also focused on the relevant indicators and data sources for measuring the impacts on environmental objectives and the next phases and steps regarding the SEIA.

In drafting the Programme for the Implementation of the EU Cohesion Policy in the period 2021-2027, the Government Office for Development and European Cohesion Policy pursues green objectives by also taking the principle of environmental protection and sustainable development into account. GODC also aims to prevent and reduce the adverse effects of the planned activities on the environment.