Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Programme for the Implementation of the EU Cohesion Policy in the period 2021-2027 to pursue green objectives

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the content-focused workshop, Tjaša Štamcar presented the timeline of adopting the relevant documents under the multiannual financial framework (MFF) and complementarity of the MFF with funding available under the React-EU mechanism and the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The second part of the audio-video conference focused on the discussion of the environmental objectives that are of potential relevance for the new Programme and shall serve as the basis for drafting the Programme's impact assessment. The conference also focused on the relevant indicators and data sources for measuring the impacts on environmental objectives and the next phases and steps regarding the SEIA.

In drafting the Programme for the Implementation of the EU Cohesion Policy in the period 2021-2027, the Government Office for Development and European Cohesion Policy pursues green objectives by also taking the principle of environmental protection and sustainable development into account. GODC also aims to prevent and reduce the adverse effects of the planned activities on the environment.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aMinutes from Extraordinary General Assembly
AQ
05:10aALSTOM : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:09aThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:08aEU markets watchdog reviews valuation risks at investment funds
RE
05:08aURGENT : Japan gov't panel OKs Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
AQ
05:07aCOLUMBIA BANKING : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aGlobal energy transition to cause short-term economic pain -report
RE
05:06aAQUALISBRAEMAR LOC : Energy Storage Specialist Joins ABL Onshore Renewables
PU
05:06aDominican Republic the Focus of First UNWTO Tourism Investment Guide
PU
05:06aPAYSAFE : extends its partnership with transcoin.me to enable cash funding for cryptocurrency exchange
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3Ascom : achieves solid results in 2021 despite negative impact of compo..
4China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS