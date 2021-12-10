Progress is being made to address the work atmosphere in Laval

Last November 24, CUPEpublished a press release describing the toxic work atmosphere at the sector 1 public works department in Laval.

Discussions have been held between the employer and the union since that time. A meeting even took place between CUPE4545 officials, their adviser and City of Laval representatives.

During these exchanges, the Laval representatives informed the union that an internal investigation would be conducted in sector 1 and that they would attempt to improve communications at labour relations committee meetings effective immediately.

Moreover, all disputes will be resolved directly by the director of Public Works and the local president. The union is hoping that this investigation will begin in January 2022.

"I'm hoping that these proposals will have a significant and immediate impact on the work atmosphere and relations in this sector and perhaps in others as well," indicated Stéphane Paré, CUPEunion representative.