Communications Department

26 October 2021

Progress of Securing Foreign Exchange Inflows as announced in the

Six-Month Road Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to provide the following information to investors and the general public on the progress made by the CBSL and the Government in securing foreign exchange inflows as announced in the Six-MonthRoad Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability.

The CBSL and the Government have commenced a series of direct engagements with other Governments, Central Banks, financial institutions and investors.

Several memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have been entered into in relation to development projects in line with the initiative towards monetisation of underutilised and/or non-strategic assets. Expected proceeds in relation to the two transactions involving Chalmers granaries and the property behind One Galle Face alone amount to around US dollars 200 million, and an advance payment is expected shortly. Details of the investment will be announced in coming weeks.

In addition, the US dollars 650 million investment in the West Container terminal by the Indian Adani Group, John Keells Holdings as the Sri Lankan counterparty, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority has been recently finalised. Another key foreign investment that would transform the energy sector in Sri Lanka with the addition of LNG to the energy mix is the US dollars 250 million inflow in relation to a partial divestment of the West Coast Power Plant to the US New Fortress Energy, and the first tranche of the investment is expected in November/December 2021.

Negotiations are also underway to expedite the finalisation of foreign currency swap arrangements with neighbouring Central Banks. Specifically, discussions are being held with the Reserve Bank of India, People's Bank of China, and several Middle Eastern Central Banks.

1