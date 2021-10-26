Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Progress of Securing Foreign Exchange Inflows as announced in the Six-Month Road Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications Department

26 October 2021

Progress of Securing Foreign Exchange Inflows as announced in the

Six-Month Road Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to provide the following information to investors and the general public on the progress made by the CBSL and the Government in securing foreign exchange inflows as announced in the Six-MonthRoad Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability.

The CBSL and the Government have commenced a series of direct engagements with other Governments, Central Banks, financial institutions and investors.

Several memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have been entered into in relation to development projects in line with the initiative towards monetisation of underutilised and/or non-strategic assets. Expected proceeds in relation to the two transactions involving Chalmers granaries and the property behind One Galle Face alone amount to around US dollars 200 million, and an advance payment is expected shortly. Details of the investment will be announced in coming weeks.

In addition, the US dollars 650 million investment in the West Container terminal by the Indian Adani Group, John Keells Holdings as the Sri Lankan counterparty, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority has been recently finalised. Another key foreign investment that would transform the energy sector in Sri Lanka with the addition of LNG to the energy mix is the US dollars 250 million inflow in relation to a partial divestment of the West Coast Power Plant to the US New Fortress Energy, and the first tranche of the investment is expected in November/December 2021.

Negotiations are also underway to expedite the finalisation of foreign currency swap arrangements with neighbouring Central Banks. Specifically, discussions are being held with the Reserve Bank of India, People's Bank of China, and several Middle Eastern Central Banks.

1

In the meantime, the Government is processing a US dollars 1.5 billion long term loan offer from a foreign Government affiliated agency. In response to the requests for proposals (RFPs) for syndicated loan arrangements by the Government, several proposals have also been received, which are being processed at present.

Among other sectors that have shown notable progress in recent times are:

  1. Exports, which surpassed USD 1 billion of monthly earnings during June-September 2021, along with the notable improvement in the repatriation and conversion of export proceeds during the month of October 2021
  2. Rapid increase in labour migration, particularly to the Middle East
  3. Continuation of the recovery process in tourism with a notable month-on-month increase in arrivals, and
  4. Ongoing negotiations on petroleum linked credit lines from the Middle East and other regional economies. These include an Indian credit line of US dollars 500 million, and a long term loan facility of around US dollars 3.6 billion that is under negotiation.

In the domestic market, yields on Government securities have been allowed to adjust upwards, thereby easing pressure on the Central Bank to finance the Government's funding requirement. Behaviour of investors at the weekly auctions indicates that market equilibrium has been achieved to a great extent, and greater stability in interest rates is likely to be observed in the period ahead.

Domestic investment in the real sector has picked up, as evidenced by the behaviour of the stock market as well as credit flows to the private sector. The All Share Price Index (ASPI) has surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time in history. The increase in credit to the private sector by licensed commercial banks amounted to Rs. 625 billion during the eight months ending August 2021. These developments also indicate that economic growth close to 5 per cent in 2021 is very likely.

2

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aRENTSCHLER BIOPHARMA AND XL-PROTEIN : Efficient production of a hyperactive PASylated DNase I with extended half-life
EQ
04:01aRIVER AND MERCANTILE : UK's River and Mercantile to sell solutions business to Schroders for $316.3 million
RE
04:01aFLEXQUBES CEO COMMENTS ON THIRD QUARTER 2021 : Video
AQ
04:01aFASTPARTNER : Soltech Energy Solutions and Fasadsystem in large solar energy project with an order value of SEK 6.6 million
AQ
04:01aSWEDBANK : Swedish FSA closes investigation with no remark
AQ
04:01aGSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE : solidifies commitment to pharmacists with 3-year Pharmacist Support Programme, helping global pharmacy teams play a critical role in improving public health in the age of self-care
PR
04:01aTHAMES ESTUARY : Growth Board Launches Hydrogen Route Map and Set to Support 9,000 Local Jobs and Generate £3.8bn GVA
PR
04:01aCall for Early Adopters for Cellulosic Climate Positive HeiQ AeoniQ Yarn Aiming to Transform the Textile Industry
PR
04:01aAprès avoir obtenu sa certification PSAN, Trakx lance sa plateforme régulée d'indices sur actifs numériques
DJ
04:01aDialpad Strengthens Its European Market Expansion With Workair Partnership
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Modern Land defaults; property shares drop
2BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
3Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..
4Orange profit held back by drop in co-investment returns
5Facebook will fuel further unrest, whistleblower says

HOT NEWS