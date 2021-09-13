Log in
Progressive Grocer : Reveals Impact Award Winners

09/13/2021 | 10:01am EDT
  • Exceptional efforts of 25 companies recognized in nine environmental, social and governance categories.
  • Kroger, Publix, Giant, Stop & Shop, HelloFresh, Shipt, Brookshire and Southeastern Grocers are among inaugural honorees.

The generosity, sense of community and creative problem-solving abilities of the grocery industry stood out among those recognized as inaugural recipients of Progressive Grocer’s Impact Awards.

The first-of-its-kind program was created to identify and appreciate outstanding leadership of companies whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts are improving lives, creating opportunity, and having a positive impact at the local and global level.

“We created the Impact Awards to honor exceptionalism and recognize the good works of companies who make the grocery industry great,” said John Schrei, Publisher, Progressive Grocer. “It was gratifying to see such strong interest in this program during its first year and the breadth of ways retailers, suppliers and solution providers are making the world a better place.”

Following a call-for-entry period and rigorous review process, 31 initiatives of 25 companies were recognized as Impact Award winners in categories including:

  • Sustainability/Resource Conservation
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency
  • Workforce Development/Employee Support
  • Community Service/Local Impact
  • Educational Support/Learning Advancement
  • Food Security/Nutritional Leadership
  • Philanthropic Innovation/Corporate Giving
  • Entrepreneurial Support/Free Enterprise Enablement

“We launched the Impact Award program with a belief that business is a force for good and a desire to showcase the innovative and substantial efforts of companies in the market we serve,” said Mike Troy, Editorial Director, Progressive Grocer. “In keeping with that vision, we are further amplifying the winners’ accomplishments by hosting the ESG Impact Summit & Idea Exchange on Thursday, Dec. 2.”

The goal of this one-day virtual event is to share, inspire and advance the cause of ESG exceptionalism throughout the grocery industry by leveraging the scale of Progressive Grocer’s market leading media platform. Through a series of hosted panel discussions and strategic idea exchange sessions with Impact Award winners, Progressive Grocer will facilitate an industry dialogue around the most pressing issues facing grocers and the communities they serve.

About Progressive Grocer: Progressive Grocer, founded in 1922, is the nation’s leading media platform focused on the food and consumables industry and is part of the EnsembleIQ family of brands.


© Business Wire 2021
