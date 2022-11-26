Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Progressives returned for third term in Australia's Victoria state poll

11/26/2022 | 06:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The progressive government of Australia's Victoria state won re-election on Saturday, clearing the way for spending on infrastructure, education and healthcare.

After eight years in power, centre-left Labor was tipped to defeat its Liberal-National coalition opposition, and the government, led by Daniel Andrews, was comfortably returned at Saturday's poll.

With 67% of the vote counted, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Sunday forecast Labor to win 49 seats in the state's lower house, and the Liberal-National coalition to take 24 seats.

Forty-five seats are needed to form a majority government in the 88-seat Victorian legislative assembly.

"I'm humbled and so grateful, so so grateful, that Victorians have re-elected a majority Labor government," Andrews told ABC television on Sunday morning.

Four years ago, Labor returned to power in a landslide, winning just under two-thirds of seats, but polling in the final days of this campaign had suggested a tighter race.

Going into the campaign, both fronts pledged millions to spruce up the state's infrastructure, education and healthcare system.

Labor has pledged to build a rail loop project for state capital Melbourne, which local media estimates will cost about A$125 billion ($85 billion), but the coalition, led by Matthew Guy, vowed to shelve it if elected.

Guy conceded his conservative coalition had "a lot of work to do" after the third straight election loss to Andrews, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Victoria, with its capital of Melbourne, is Australia's second most populous state after New South Wales.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aTwitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
12:13aBOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
RE
11/26BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance, says deputy governor Amamiya
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: boj to conduct annual survey on financial institu…
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: central banks can contribute to achieving macroec…
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: climate change has extremely big impact on econom…
RE
11/26Boj's amamiya: climate risks could have negative impact on japan…
RE
11/26Boj deputy governor amamiya: delay in moves toward achieving car…
RE
11/26Ex-Pakistani PM Khan calls off march to avoid 'havoc'
RE
11/26Attention turns to presidential poll after Taiwan ruling party thrashing
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Jan-Oct industrial profits fall 3.0% y/y
2Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..
3BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance to nurture ESG market
4Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country
5Bank of Japan : Speech by Deputy Governor AMAMIYA at the Japan Society ..

HOT NEWS