Project Financing for FPSO Operation Project in Marlim Oil Field of Brazil : Supporting Offshore Resource Development Business and Strengthening International Competitiveness of Japanese Companies under the Growth Investment Facility

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC; Governor: MAEDA Tadashi) signed on October 9, a loan agreement in project financing*1
amounting to up to approximately USD352 million (JBIC portion) with Dutch company Marlim1 MV33 B.V. (MMV33), which is incorporated by MODEC, Inc. (MODEC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and Marubeni Corporation. This loan is provided under JBIC's Growth Investment Facility.*2
The loan is co-financed with MUFG Bank, Ltd. (the facility agent), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Société Générale, Clifford Capital Pte. Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank and BNP Paribas. The total co-financing amount is approximately USD969 million. Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) will provide the insurance for a part of the loan by the private financial institutions.
