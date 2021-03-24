Project Lyme : Launches New Website to Increase Education About Lyme Disease

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lyme, a 501(c)3 focused on eradicating the epidemic of tick-borne diseases, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website: https://projectlyme.org/ . This website, developed in partnership with design firm Great Believer , completely reimagines the way the public will be educated about preventing, treating and recovering from Lyme and related tick-borne diseases.

"Our website clearly articulates the information necessary for the community to stay safe and prevent new infections, as well as help guide those currently experiencing symptoms along their journey to recover," said Board Co-Chair Jennifer Weis. "With national Lyme disease cases rising in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic, providing health and wellness education necessary for the larger community of chronic patients is imperative to our mission."

Known as the Lyme Journey the website's central information highway provides curated resources based on your current level of knowledge with Lyme disease. Complete with videos, graphics, and interactive maps this website promises to be the future of tick-borne disease education. The new website will also function as a key communication tool to:

Update our community on developments from our research projects

Share information and register individuals for educational events

Provide downloadable and shareable materials that will help make awareness and advocacy easy as well as informative.

Administrative Director Noah Johnston states "We have invested funds in the development of projectlyme.org to continue expanding our organization's capabilities. Additionally, in order to increase the capacity of our direct patient support program, our team internally developed a website for the Generation Lyme initiative, a community built to empower young people facing Lyme disease. https://www.genlyme.org/ was unveiled in January with scheduling functionality, patient stories, as well as additional media."

For inquiries, you can contact us at info@projectlyme.org . For more information about the organization, its mission, or tick-borne disease, visit our website at projectlyme.org .

