Project Management Institute Celebrates More Than 100,000 Pledged Hours of Community Service as Part of Hours for Impact™ 2021

Hours Pledged by 60,000+ People have Positively Impacted an Estimated 900,000 Individuals in Need Around the World in Support of PMI’s People, Planet, and Purpose

Project Management Institute (PMI) today announced it has exceeded its goal of completing 100,000 pledged hours of community service across the globe as a part of its 2021 Hours for Impact™ initiative. As a for-purpose organization, PMI is dedicated to making a difference around the world, advocating for People, Planet, and Purpose.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005112/en/

Hours for Impact initiative brings PMI’s mission to light by inspiring a community of members, volunteers, and employees to use the power of project management to drive change and help create a better world for all. To date, PMI has received over 115,000 hours pledged from over 60,000 members, volunteers, and employees. The hours pledged have positively impacted an estimated 900,000 individuals in need across the globe.

“At PMI, we believe both protecting our planet and improving the lives of people around the world are essential for creating peace and prosperity,” said Joseph Cahill, Chief Customer Officer at PMI. “Our community of project professionals, agilists and team members is uniquely positioned to make change happen as change is made through projects. Our community pledging more than 100,000 hours of service is not only a milestone, but it shows their passion and generosity, and it’s inspiring to know they are making such an impact in their communities.”

Hours for Impact encourages community members to pledge hours aligned to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their mission to advocate for universal principles like human rights, labor, environment, education, and anti-corruption. The 17 SDGs – identified by the UNGC in 2015 – provide a powerful aspiration for improving our world.

PMI advocates for changemakers in the project management profession – comprised of project managers, and all those individuals who use and benefit from project management skills – striving to create a better outcome for business, communities, and society.

PMI is still calling upon changemakers around the world to pledge hours of service through 2021. To help collectively drive change and make the SDGs a reality, individuals can pledge hours of service at PMI.org/hours-for-impact and/or share a story about service experience on social media with the hashtag #PMImpact.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org﻿, https://www.linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute﻿, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute﻿, and on Twitter @PMInstitute﻿.


