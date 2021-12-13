Log in
ProjectManager Announces Redesigned Mobile App to Improve Project & Work Management For Hybrid Teams

12/13/2021 | 02:20pm EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager, a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today announced a redesigned mobile app that enables greater productivity and faster delivery for the 86% of teams that operate in multiple locations, often across multiple countries*.

Mobile ProjectManager users can work on tasks they’ve been assigned, log time, collaborate with teammates, and create and assign new tasks more efficiently than ever before, no matter their location. Not only does the app allow these users to view and manage task details--such as assignee, due date and priority--but they can also snap a photo or capture a screenshot and then quickly upload the images to those same tasks. Plus, collaboration is more seamless because users can quickly start a call or initiate an email directly from the app.

“Our new mobile app can significantly boost the productivity of a wide range of professionals,” said Stephanie Ray, Vice President of Product for ProjectManager. “Whether it’s a general contractor on a construction site who needs to quickly update a task with a photo of the project; an R&D engineer who needs to collaborate with international colleagues about the latest prototype; or a designer who just received an urgent new assignment, the ProjectManager mobile app gives you instant access to the latest tasks, updates, assignments and team information directly from your mobile device.”

In addition to the productivity enhancements for team members, the ProjectManager mobile app also shows task assignments across the entire team, providing insights on their workload. Conversations with team members about tasks, due dates, etc. are also captured in the app for quick reference, eliminating the need to search through lengthy email threads.

For more information about ProjectManager, or to begin a free 30-day trial, visit www.projectmanager.com/pricing. The ProjectManager mobile app will be available in January 2022 for iOS and Android operating systems, through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and unique roles experience levels, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.           

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com

*Global Trends in Project Management 2022, October 2021


