Projections show Austrian president wins re-election

The far-right Freedom Party (FPO) was the only party in parliament to field a candidate against Van der Bellen, who won a much tighter race against an FPO opponent in 2016. Grandees from all other parties in parliament backed the president.

With 95% of the votes cast in polling stations counted, a projection by pollster SORA for ORF based on that count put Van der Bellen on 56.1% with a margin of error of 1.1 percentage points. His nearest rival was the FPO's Walter Rosenkranz on 17.9%.

The votes counted on Sunday do not include postal ballots, which will be counted on Monday, but projections are for the result as a whole, including postal ballots. Those projections have proved highly reliable in the past.

"It is all the more important that there is a president who relies on cohesion, who relies on solidarity and who also relies on confidence. I think that is exactly what we need now, and that is exactly what Alexander Van der Bellen will continue to guarantee," said supporter Judith Puhringer.

The Austrian president performs a largely ceremonial role, but also has sweeping powers that mean overseeing periods of transition and turbulence. The president is the commander in chef of the army and can sack the whole government or the chancellor.