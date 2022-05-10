Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prologis offers to buy Duke Realty in $23.7 bln deal

05/10/2022 | 08:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the main entrance of Prologis logistics complex which Amazon.com Inc is planning to rent in Cajamar

May 10 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc, a warehouse real estate company, said on Tuesday it had offered to buy Duke Realty Corp in an all-stock deal valuing its smaller peer at $23.7 billion.

Prologis said it was reiterating its offer after Duke rejected a proposal, made in private, earlier this month.

The company's offer values Duke, an owner and operator of industrial real estate, at $61.68 per share - an over 29% premium on its stock's closing price on Monday.

Duke did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Its shares jumped 22% in premarket trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aBrazil's retail sales top expectations with 1% growth in March
RE
09:02aCrypto assets shed $800 billion in market value in a month
RE
09:01aPeloton interactive inc says expects negative margin for q4 conn…
RE
09:01aFed Can Achieve 'Softish Landing' for US Economy, Williams Says
DJ
08:58aChile interest rate seen rising to 9% in June- analyst poll
RE
08:58aPrologis offers to buy Duke Realty in $23.7 bln deal
RE
08:58aChinese NSIG's Finnish unit to build $422 million silicon wafer plant
RE
08:56aExclusive-Citi to overhaul London trading team linked to 'flash crash' -sources
RE
08:55aFED'S WILLIAMS : 'soft landing' would still see unemployment rate rise
RE
08:53aEgypt's April inflation jumps to 13.1%, signals rate hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
4Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax by half amid global supply crisis
5Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive

HOT NEWS