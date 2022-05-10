Prologis offers to buy Duke Realty in $23.7 bln deal

May 10 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc, a warehouse real
estate company, said on Tuesday it had offered to buy Duke
Realty Corp in an all-stock deal valuing its smaller
peer at $23.7 billion.
Prologis said it was reiterating its offer after Duke
rejected a proposal, made in private, earlier this month.
The company's offer values Duke, an owner and operator of
industrial real estate, at $61.68 per share - an over 29%
premium on its stock's closing price on Monday.
Duke did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment.
Its shares jumped 22% in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)