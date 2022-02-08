Log in
Prometheus Financial Advisory Joins VRG

02/08/2022 | 08:53am EST
Partnership offers global valuation and advisory services in Israel

Valuation Research Group (VRG), a leading international provider of independent valuation and the international membership group of Valuation Research Corporation (VRC), announced the addition of Prometheus Financial Advisory, a Tel Aviv-based independent economic and financial consultancy firm, to its list of member firms.

“We are looking forward to expanding our network in Israel through our new relationship with Prometheus,” said Bill Hughes, Senior Managing Director of VRG. “The firm’s combined decades of experience providing valuations and financial opinions for companies across the public and private sectors will advance our efforts to grow our global service offerings in the region.”

In addition to its local and global financial advisory services, Prometheus’s team of professionals serve as experts on behalf of the economic and district courts, advising on complex legal cases. The firm’s professionals also advise the Israeli Tax Authority on matters relating to transfer pricing. Yuval Zilberstein (CPA), Eyal Szewach (B.Sc., MBA), Eli Malka (CPA) and Gideon Peltz (CPA) head the firm.

“We are excited to join VRG as a member and look forward to collaborating on client projects with an international scope as well as providing our deep expertise in the Israeli market to the extent it can be additive for the other members of the global network,” said Eyal Szewach, Founding Partner.

More information on Prometheus can be found here.

About VRG

Valuation Research Group (VRG) is a global valuation practice that furnishes expert and independent opinions of value for solvency, fairness, business enterprises, intangible assets, capital stock, equity interests, real estate and fixed assets. VRG has a network of over 1,400 professionals located in offices throughout continental Europe and the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Australia, and the United States.

About VRC

Valuation Research Corporation (VRC) is a full-service, independent, global valuation firm. Since 1975, our 200+ U.S.-based colleagues have provided objective, supportable conclusions of value to domestic and international clients. VRC has locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Milwaukee, New York, Princeton, San Francisco, and Tampa; as well as international member firms operating as VRG in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom.


