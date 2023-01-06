Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Prominent Kenyan LGBTQ activist found dead, suspect arrested

01/06/2023 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kenyan activist found dead

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police on Friday said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the death of a prominent LGBTQ rights campaigner whose body was found stuffed into a metal box in the west of the country.

Motorbike taxi riders alerted police after they saw the box dumped by the roadside from a vehicle with a concealed number plate, The Standard and The Daily Nation newspapers reported, quoting police sources.

Activist Edwin Chiloba's remains were found on Tuesday near Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu county, where he ran his fashion business, independent rights group the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said.

Research suggests acceptance of homosexuality is gradually increasing in Kenya, but it remains a taboo subject for many. The country's film board has banned two films for their portrayals of gay lives in recent years.

The death drew condemnation from several human rights groups, including the International Commission of Jurists Kenya section, which called for the speedy investigation and apprehension of those behind his killing.

"Chiloba's death is a tragedy and an affront to human dignity and violation of the right to life #JusticeForChiloba," it said on Twitter.

Resila Onyango, Kenya National Police Service's spokesperson, said officers had arrested one person in connection with Chiloba's death.

"Police arrested one male suspect in Eldoret on Friday. He is the main suspect but the matter is still under investigation," she said in a text message to Reuters.

"Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now. Edwin Chiloba was a fighter, fighting relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society when it came to LGBTQ+ lives," GALCK, a Kenyan gay rights group, said on Twitter.

Under a British colonial-era law, gay sex in Kenya is punishable by 14 years in prison. It is rarely enforced but discrimination is common.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by George Obulutsa and William Maclean)

By Humphrey Malalo


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:49aWhiplash: energy markets start 2023 with biggest weekly dive in years
RE
11:42aUkraine's Zelenskiy thanks Scholz for defence package, discusses 'further cooperation'
RE
11:36aGlencore sells warehousing unit Access World
RE
11:28aChina's national medical products administration in l…
RE
11:28a china is keen to finalise licensing deal terms before…
RE
11:28a china is in talks with pfizer inc for licence to manu…
RE
11:27aTikTok freezes consultant hiring for U.S. security deal as opposition mounts
RE
11:27a'We stand here today with our democracy intact' -Lawmakers mark Jan 6.
RE
11:22aMeet Australia's leading female Elvis Tribute Artist
RE
11:20aProminent Kenyan LGBTQ activist found dead, suspect arrested
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
4Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
5BAYER AG : Morgan Stanley lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral

HOT NEWS