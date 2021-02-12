Prominent anti-Trump Republicans reject third party

(Updates to change headline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A group of former Republican
officials considering a new center-right political party to
counter former President Donald Trump's influence would face
steep challenges in shaking up a U.S. political system that has
favored two-party rule throughout its history.
Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday that more than 120
Republicans - including former elected officials, along with
former administrators under Trump and former presidents Ronald
Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush - met virtually on
Feb. 5 to discuss forming a third party or a new center-right
faction.
Two of the most prominent anti-Trump Republicans in Congress
- Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam
Kinzinger of Illinois - rejected the idea of a breakaway party
in statements to Reuters on Thursday. Other Republican critics
of Trump expressed similar skepticism - arguing a third party
would accomplish little beyond splitting the votes of
conservatives and helping Democrats get elected.
The resistance to a third party among some of Trump's
toughest Republican critics underscores the extreme difficulty
of such a political revolt. Such an effort would require walking
away from the Republican Party's massive political
infrastructure - staff, money, connections and data on donors
and voters - that would take years if not decades to build from
scratch.
An upstart party would also have little chance of succeeding
without a charismatic leader who could capture the loyalties of
millions of disaffected voters, said Alex Conant, a Republican
strategist who was a senior advisor to the Republican primary
campaign of Marco Rubio, a Senator from Florida, in 2016.
"If somebody was going to start a third party that was going
to gain some traction, it would be Trump" and not his opponents,
said Conant.
Kinzinger joined the Feb. 5 video conference of the
anti-Trump group and spoke for about five minutes, a spokeswoman
told Reuters. But the congressman wants to "reform the party
from within," she said. He has recently formed a new political
action committee to support Republican primary challengers
running against pro-Trump House Republicans such as Matt Gaetz,
of Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia.
A spokesman for Cheney told Reuters in a statement that she
opposes "any effort to split the party," saying it would only
make it easier for Democrats to enact policies that
conservatives oppose.
Both Cheney and Kinzinger were among just 10 House
Republicans, a small minority, who voted to impeach Trump on a
charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A more likely outcome of an anti-Trump movement would be for
centrist Republicans to try to purge Trumpism from within its
own ranks, said David Jolly, a former Republican congressman
from Florida who recently quit the party in protest of Trump and
declared himself an independent.
A party of center-right conservatives could never create a
broad enough coalition to win national elections, Jolly said.
And Trump has effectively undercut his more moderate opponents
among Republican voters, he said, by ridiculing them as "Never
Trumpers" and "RINOs" (Republicans in Name Only).
"It's just impossible to escape the 'never Trump' label," he
said.
Others argue it would be much harder to wrest power over the
Republican Party from Trump.
"Let's not kid ourselves; we are not going to change this
party," said Jim Glassman, a former undersecretary of state
under George W. Bush.
Glassman gave a five-minute presentation on the Feb. 5 call
advocating for a new party. Any effort to reclaim the party
would be "a soul-deadening slog," he told participants.
He told Reuters on Thursday that he sees the Republican
Party as now thoroughly in thrall to Trump - and beyond repair.
"I thought, if Trump lost by 7 million votes, there may have
been a chance to do that," he said in an interview. "But events
since the election have made clear that's not going to happen."
Asked on Wednesday about the discussions for a third party,
Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman, said: "These losers left the
Republican Party when they voted for Joe Biden."
SPLIT ON STRATEGY
Glassman believes there are enough Republican donors who are
disgusted with Trump and willing to finance a new party. He
believes a new conservative party could also attract maybe one
fifth of Republican voters who disapprove of Trump, along with
some independents and Democrats. Further, he said, running
third-party candidates in House and Senate races would force the
Trumpist candidates to tack to the center in general elections
and temper the shrill partisanship of those races.
Many people at the Feb. 5 virtual gathering agreed with
Glassman. In a poll of participants, about 40% of those in
attendance supported creating an entirely new party, according
to one source with direct knowledge of the discussions. About
20% favored creating a faction within the party, and an equal
number supported creating a faction outside the party, though it
remained unclear exactly how such an independent faction would
operate.
While they disagreed on strategy, participants in the
meeting said, attendees united on the need to organize and
advocate for a return to "principled conservatism" that prizes
the rule of law and adherence to the Constitution, ideals they
believe Trump has violated.
Among the group at the Feb. 5 meeting was Elizabeth Neumann,
former deputy chief of staff in the Department of Homeland
Security under Trump. She's enraged at Republican lawmakers'
continued support for Trump in the wake of his stolen-election
claims, which she had repeatedly warned - before the Jan. 6 U.S.
Capitol riots - could lead to violence. Now she wants to
politically target the lawmakers who voted, in the hours after
the deadly insurrection, to overturn the presidential election
result - and she's open to any strategy that might work.
"I hear arguments that we should break off and form a new
party, or we should stay inside the party. There will come a
time when this crystallizes," Neumann told Reuters on Thursday.
"At the moment, I'm more focused on the individual people and
holding them accountable."
HISTORY OF THIRD-PARTY FAILURES
Historically, third parties have generally failed in U.S.
elections, particularly at the presidential level, often serving
more as spoilers than true contenders.
Theodore Roosevelt, a charismatic war hero, had served two
previous terms as president but lost in 1912 when he ran as a
Progressive - or "Bull Moose" - Party candidate, finishing
second, with more votes than the Republican candidate, in a
three-way race ultimately won by Democrat Woodrow Wilson. That
was the last time any third-party candidate won more votes than
either of the two major party presidential candidates.
More recently, the most successful third-party candidate was
Texas billionaire Ross Perot, whose self-financed Reform Party
campaign in 1992 earned him 19% of the vote in a race won by
Democrat Bill Clinton, who unseated incumbent Republican
President George H.W. Bush.
In other cases, supporters of losing presidential nominees
have blamed third-party candidates for siphoning off voters. In
2016, some backers of Democrat Hillary Clinton were frustrated
by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, whose percentage of the
vote was greater than Clinton's margin of defeat in key states.
Republican Senator Rand Paul, asked about the prospects for
a new party, told Reuters: "That'd be a good way to allow the
Democrats to always win."
Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn laughed when asked by
Reuters about a possible third party.
"More power to 'em," he said.
Cornyn, however, predicted shared opposition to President
Biden's agenda will hold Republicans together. He said he hopes
life in the Republican Party will return to something more
normal in Trump's absence.
"It's made us all a little crazy," Cornyn said.
(Reporting by Tim Reid, James Oliphant, David Morgan and Joseph
Ax; writing by Brian Thevenot; editing by Soyoung Kim and Brian
Thevenot)