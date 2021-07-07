Log in
Promises Brazos Valley Creates Access to Care through Partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield

07/07/2021 | 06:00am EDT
College Station, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Brazos Valley, the newest inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment center to join the Promises Behavioral Health family, announced its partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This partnership will help create more accessible addiction treatment services that benefit patients and will allow more affordable care options. 

Promises Brazos Valley opened its doors to the public in March 2021 in College Station, Texas. The facility provides a safe space to heal from substance use disorders while also creating clinically sound treatment programs. The goal is to provide these quality treatment services to a diverse population and to remove the barriers that keep people from getting help, including affordability.   

As an insurance provider, Blue Cross Blue Shield serves millions of customers across the United States every year. By working with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Promises Brazos Valley can extend its treatment options to a wider variety of clients.  

“The goal has always been to help as many people as possible reclaim their lives and begin to heal” remarked Cameron House, CEO of Promise Brazos Valley. “This partnership opens the door to thousands of people who deserve excellent treatment at a cost they can manage.”  

The facility leadership and staff see this as the first of many new opportunities to remove treatment barriers and are optimistic about future partnerships of this kind. For more information on treatment options and insurance verification at Promises Brazos Valley, call (888) 393-0391.  

About Promises Behavioral Health  

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates residential and outpatient facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com. 

Attachment


Chrissy Petrone
Promises Behavioral Health 
(562) 362-3105
chrissy.petrone@promises.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
