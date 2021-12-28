Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville Announces New Program Director

The outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider welcomes Carrie Fraser.

Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville (P.A.T.H), outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider, announced Carrie Fraser as its new program director. Carrie brings her 30 years of behavioral health experience and a strong background working with a diverse population. As she steps into this role, she plans to unite her passion for helping people work through their addiction while building a work environment that supports the growth and wellness of the staff. She also plans to support furthering medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) efforts.

Carrie Fraser began her career working with adolescents who had experienced and/or inflicted significant trauma. It is through this population, she began her understanding of substance use disorder in adolescents, later moving on to adults. Over the years, she has worked with children, adolescents and adults, all with varying degrees of substance use, trauma and/or mental health disorders. She has worked extensively with developing spiritual care programming that focuses on helping individuals to discover and develop their own personal healing and spiritual path. She loves seeing people work through their disorder and the spark return to their lives.

As the program director with P.A.T.H. Nashville, Carrie plans to work with the talented team of therapists to help to continue developing the curriculum centered on intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization and MOUD programs. In her role, she will support referral efforts and other area treatment collaborations to ensure that clients are getting the best care possible.

“Healing and transformation is hard work, and I want to help create a safe space for those looking for a change,” commented Carrie. “My heart and passion is for providing that space with solid programming for clients. At the same time, I want my team to have all the tools they need to successfully deliver our curriculum with an environment that promotes a healthy work/balance.”

Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville is a part of the Promises Behavioral Health family of treatment centers and opened its doors in June 2021. The outpatient location hosts innovative programs such as in-person and telehealth intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization and alumni meetings that work to heal substance use and mental health disorders. The treatment facility also works with clients experiencing opioid use disorder by providing MOUD services. With the addition of Carrie, the facility can expand on these services with innovative, therapeutic behavioral health models.

For more information on Promises P.A.T.H. Nashville, please visit the website here, or call 888-622-7809.

