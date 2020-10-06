Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Promising Research Showing New Way To Treat And Stop The Spread Of COVID-19 Using Gene Silencing And Reactivation Of "Innate" Immune System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists at Spartina Biotechnologies Inc. are developing an innovative technology called SIRENTM technology that utilizes a two-pronged approach to control COVID-19 without the use of a vaccine.

"SIREN technology offers a novel treatment for the control of COVID-19 by both stopping the replication of the virus and preventing the virus from suppressing immune system components in the first place," said Richard Sayre, Ph.D., the lead scientist on this project.

Recent studies have indicated that the lower morbidity and mortality observed in children infected with SAR-CoV-2 relative to adults is associated with a more active innate immune system and a less active adaptive immune response in children. The recent New York Times story published Sunday appears here:  https://nyti.ms/3kSCX8h

"These observations suggest that a virus control strategy based on enhanced activation of the innate immune response may be an effective strategy to control COVID-19," said Dr. Sayre. "The SIREN™ technology focuses on the simultaneous activation of multiple components of the innate immune system to control the virus and offers a unique strategy to treat and prevent COVID-19 infections that is complementary to vaccine virus control strategies."

SIREN™ technology works differently than a vaccine. It would block the ability of viruses to replicate and it would trigger an immune response within the patient within hours of application.

"Our objective is to provide a safe, effective, and affordable alternative to vaccines that can change the course of COVID-19 and other viruses in the world," said Spartina Biotechnologies' CEO, Paul Laur.

The process works, according to research done by Spartina Biotechnologies, using RNA interference, or RNAi, to silence genes in the virus that allow it to replicate. A video of how RNAi works can be found here: https://youtu.be/cK-OGB1_ELE.

"This process would potentially have no side effects and could be readily available to the public through hospitals, doctors' offices, and clinics through an injection much like an allergy shot," said Dr. Sayre.

SIREN™ technology incorporates several in-house innovations including the optimization of RNAi molecular structures for targeted gene silencing, novel systems for the stable delivery of RNAi molecules to the patient, and the specific targeting of RNAi molecules to virus-infected cells.

To help guide the development of the SIREN™ technology, Spartina Biotechnologies has created a world-class Scientific Advisory Board. Top scientists in the fields of medical molecular biology, virology, and immunology sit on the board.

"This is a promising new technology, and will be timely since we don't know for sure when a vaccine will be widely available, how many people will get it, or how long immunity from a vaccine will last," said Dr. John Schoggins, Scientific Advisory Board member. "We need more therapeutic options to treat COVID-19, and this innovative technology may be a path in the right direction." 

If Americans continue to shy away from taking a COVID-19 vaccine, it will diminish the chance of reaching herd immunity. Spartina Biotechnologies' SIREN™ is a completely new way to tackle the problem and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a safe product that will have no side effects.

In addition to keeping the virus from replicating, the SIREN™ technology would unblock the innate immune system, helping to prevent COVID-19 and halting the spread of the virus.

"SIREN™ technology will use both gene silencing and the body's innate immune system to stop the replication of COVID-19," said Richard Jorgensen, Ph.D., Scientific Advisory Board member.

Furthermore, since a virus can mutate quickly, SIREN™ can be rapidly adjusted to meet any new virus threats that cannot be treated with a vaccine developed for another strain.

"This technology will help us keep up with mutations of the virus," said Dr. Sayre, "when vaccines take years to develop for each strain."

SIREN™ technology could be available to the market for general consumption by late 2021.  Lab research began this fall, with clinical trials anticipated in mid-2021 and mass production late next year.

"While we collectively hope for an effective vaccine, affordable alternative therapeutics will play an important role in keeping people safe and ending this pandemic," said Stephen Hedrick, Ph.D., Scientific Advisory Board member.

Visit SpartinaBiotech.com for more information.

Dr. Richard Sayre is Chief Science Officer at Spartina Biotechnologies. Formerly a Los Alamos National Laboratory Biosciences Division Level-6 research scientist, Dr. Sayre was named by Nature as one of the "Top Five Crop Scientists Who Could Change the World."

Spartina Biotechnologies, founded by Richard Sayre, Ph.D. and Paul Laur in Santa Fe, N.M., is developing new ways to treat viral infections and the COVID-19 virus. Unlike traditional vaccines, Spartina's products, once on the market, could deliver powerful anti-viral results and allow patients to recover faster, with fewer long-term impacts.

Contact: Tom Carroll
505-842-6600
tc@carrollstrategies.net

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promising-research-showing-new-way-to-treat-and-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-using-gene-silencing-and-reactivation-of-innate-immune-system-301146881.html

SOURCE Spartina Biotechnologies


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, 10 a.m. ET
AQ
01:01pRESCHEDULED : Morrissey Taking Sin City By Storm With Five-night Residency "Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas" At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
PR
01:01pDalsukhbhai Patel v. Meridian Health Services Holdings, Inc., James Preimesberger, et al. was dismissed on June 11, 2019 according to public records on lacourt.org
PR
01:01pDUKE ENERGY : Foundation's 'Powerful Communities' program awards over $235,000 for nature grants in Indiana
PR
01:01pINSZONE INSURANCE SERVICES : Acquires McDowall and Keeney Insurance Associates
BU
01:01pDividend Finance Announces New Lending Platform & Broader Suite of Loan Products
BU
01:01pFIVETRAN : Hosts Inaugural Modern Data Stack Conference on October 21-22, 2020
BU
01:01pNTHU : Unveils Ray of Hope for Improving Dementia Treatment
BU
01:01pKINGSWAP NFTs - What are They, and How Can You Get Into this Space?
GL
01:01pEveractive Adopts Movellus Sub-Microwatt Clocking Solution for its Batteryless IIoT System
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group