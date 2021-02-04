Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Promising projects discussed

02/04/2021 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
February 4, 2021 15:29

Ayrat Karimov, General Director of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, took part in the meeting of the interdepartmental commission on interaction between the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Republic organizations of PJSC Gazprom.

Radiy Khabirov, Head of Bashkortostan, has held the first meeting this year.

The meeting participants discussed current areas of cooperation between Bashkortostan and the enterprises of Gazprom in Bashkortostan Corporate Association. The meeting covered measures to ensure safety and reliability of the gas pipeline system in Bashkortostan, further work on gas supply and gasification of the region, development of the gas engine fuel market and implementation of investment projects.

In particular, Ayrat Karimov, General Director of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, spoke about the implementation of a large investment project intended for construction of new capacities for conversion of natural gas into ethylene and propylene. This will allow to get high-margin products in demand from cheap raw materials thus contributing favourably to the economy of Bashkortostan. Location of the complex for conversion of natural gas in Salavat with all the necessary engineering, territorial and resource support at hand will make it possible to implement the project at minimal cost.

For reference

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948.

The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage, consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, etc.

The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all the federal subjects of the country. The export reach covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states.

High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.

Press office, Gazprom neftekhim Salavat

Media

+7 3476 39-16-81

Disclaimer

JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Un-audited financial results - advertisement - February 2, 2021
PU
12:21aEZION : Update On Court Hearing Date For The Winding-Up Applications
PU
12:21aCARLYLE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
12:21aENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : is committed to growth in bioproducts, renewable energy with biomass and digitization, hand in hand with the European “Green Recovery”
PU
12:21aCARLYLE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
PU
12:21aMAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS : MMK improves budgeting system with help from IBM solutions
PU
12:21aENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : reinforces the energy efficiency of its operations centers with solar plants for self-consumption
PU
12:21aVISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19aBALL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:19aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse Photography Foundation and Gesellschaft für Photographie (DGPh) award prizes for publications in photography
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3Investment banking boom hands Deutsche Bank first profit since 2014
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Investment banking boom hands Deutsche Bank first profit since 2014
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American Airlines sending 13,000 furlough warnings as pandemic pain persists

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ