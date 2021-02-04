Promising projects discussed

February 4, 2021 15:29

Ayrat Karimov, General Director of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, took part in the meeting of the interdepartmental commission on interaction between the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Republic organizations of PJSC Gazprom.

Radiy Khabirov, Head of Bashkortostan, has held the first meeting this year.

The meeting participants discussed current areas of cooperation between Bashkortostan and the enterprises of Gazprom in Bashkortostan Corporate Association. The meeting covered measures to ensure safety and reliability of the gas pipeline system in Bashkortostan, further work on gas supply and gasification of the region, development of the gas engine fuel market and implementation of investment projects.

In particular, Ayrat Karimov, General Director of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat, spoke about the implementation of a large investment project intended for construction of new capacities for conversion of natural gas into ethylene and propylene. This will allow to get high-margin products in demand from cheap raw materials thus contributing favourably to the economy of Bashkortostan. Location of the complex for conversion of natural gas in Salavat with all the necessary engineering, territorial and resource support at hand will make it possible to implement the project at minimal cost.

For reference Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948. The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage, consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant. Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 100 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, etc. The oil refining and petrochemical products are exported to all the federal subjects of the country. The export reach covers over 50 CIS and non-CIS countries including Finland, China, Brazil, the UK, Western Europe countries and the Baltic states. High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.