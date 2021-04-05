Log in
Promoting Social Inclusion and Self-Reliant Livelihood Activities in Armenia - P165314

04/05/2021 | 01:30am EDT
The proposed Project Development Objective is to increase access to social assistance benefits and services, and provide self-employ ment support for about 11,000 extremely vulnerable individuals in selected regions in Armenia. The PDO will be achieved by strengthe ning the role of existing community and state (territorial) social workers as connectors between the families and available social a ssistance benefits and services and by providing entrepreneurship support to the FBP beneficiaries as a pathway to graduate out of t he program. 200 state and community social workers (a separate group of project direct beneficiaries) will be provided with methodol ogical support and capacity building to effectively implement the social case management in the project target regions.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 05:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
