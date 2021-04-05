Promoting Social Inclusion and Self-Reliant Livelihood Activities in Armenia - P165314

The proposed Project Development Objective is to increase access to social assistance benefits and services, and provide self-employ ment support for about 11,000 extremely vulnerable individuals in selected regions in Armenia. The PDO will be achieved by strengthe ning the role of existing community and state (territorial) social workers as connectors between the families and available social a ssistance benefits and services and by providing entrepreneurship support to the FBP beneficiaries as a pathway to graduate out of t he program. 200 state and community social workers (a separate group of project direct beneficiaries) will be provided with methodol ogical support and capacity building to effectively implement the social case management in the project target regions.