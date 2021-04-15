Promoting defence cooperation between Vietnam and foreign countries

(Bqp.vn) - Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence received ambassadors of Laos, Cambodia, China, and Russia in Hanoi on April 14.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang receiving Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngbuongnuang.

At the reception for Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngbuongnuang, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang affirmed that over the past time, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and armies have been constantly strengthened and substantially developed.

For his part, Ambassador Sengphet Houngbuongnuang congratulated Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang on his appointment as Minister of National Defence and believed that Minister Phan Van Giang continues to make contributions to the development of a great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

* On the occasion of traditional New Year - Chol Chnam Thmay of Cambodia, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang wished Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth and his family a healthy, happy year ahead, and make positive contributions to the promotion and development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang also shared the difficulties and highly appreciated the efforts of Cambodia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth and delegates in a joint photo.

During the reception, the two sides affirmed that defence cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia is increasingly deep, practical and effective in all fields, and stressed that in the coming time, it is necessary to enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially at high levels; promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest in order to enhance the role and position of defence relation in the overall relationship of the two countries.

* During the reception for China Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang emphasized that the Party, State and Army of Vietnam always value the relationship with China. In the coming time, the two defence ministries will organize defence activities, such as, Defence Strategy Dialogue, Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, etc.

At the reception for China Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.

* Meeting with Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional relationship with Russia and does its best to preserve and cultivate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang and Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov.

For his part, Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov believed that as Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang continues to make important contributions to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in the coming time.

At the reception, the two sides highly appreciated the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Soviet Union/Russian Federation over the past 70 years. The two sides affirmed that generations of leaders and people of the two countries have together cultivated, preserved and developed a good friendship. The highlight of the recent defence cooperation is that the two defence ministries have actively coordinated and successfully organized defence activities within the framework of the Vietnam - Russia Cross Year, the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on basic principles for Vietnam - Russia friendship, and the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam - Russia diplomatic relations. Currently, the two sides are actively preparing for the Army Games 2021.