Promotion of Nikola Fabris's Book “Macroeconomic Model of Montenegro's Development”

11/10/2021

The promotion of the book "Macroeconomic Model of Montenegro's Development: Challenges, Misconceptions and Achievements"by Nikola Fabris, PhD, Vice Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG) and full professor at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Belgrade, will be held on 13 October 2021 at 12 o'clock.

The book, published by the CBCG, will be discussed by Governor Radoje Žugić, the Dean of the Faculty of Economics at the University of Montenegro Prof. Dr Nikola Milović, the CBCG Executive Director, Radoica Luburić, PhD, and the author.

The monograph "Macroeconomic Model of Montenegro's Development", created as a result of fifteen years of the author's scientific research and practical work, analyses the factors that influenced Montenegro's economic growth and development from the World War period until now. It also points to future steps to be taken to attain long-term sustainable development and increase its citizens' standard. The book also provides a comprehensive financial analysis of key sectors of the Montenegrin economy: industry, agriculture and tourism.

In this kind of economic guide, written in simple language, the author addresses the professional and the general public, bringing them numerous statistical data used by economists.

We invite you to attend the book promotion and accredit your representatives by sending an e-mail to maja.mrdak@cbcg.me no later than 13 October at 10 am.

The promotion will be held in the CBCG premises in the ZOP building (large hall on the third floor), Novaka Miloševa bb.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Montenegro published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
