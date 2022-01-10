Proofpoint Completes the Acquisition of Dathena; Strengthens Enterprise Information Protection Offering

The combined solution will solve legacy endpoint data loss prevention challenges and deliver real security value through detection, response, and compliance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Dathena, an innovator in artificial intelligence-powered data protection. With this acquisition, Proofpoint strengthens its cloud-based people-centric security solutions by adding AI-based data classification to its Information & Cloud Security platform, helping organizations to better understand information risk and help to eliminate data loss in today’s hybrid world.



“Data doesn’t lose itself. People lose data, and organizations are increasingly adopting data loss prevention strategies to manage that risk. Unfortunately, legacy products fall far short in actually preventing, detecting, and investigating data loss incidents in real time or immediately after they occur,” said Gary Steele, CEO, Proofpoint. “Integrating Dathena’s multi-patented, next-gen AI engine into our people-centric DLP solutions will provide our customers with unparalleled data protection and help them meet their challenging internal and regulatory compliance requirements.”

Proofpoint’s unique people-centric approach to data loss prevention (DLP) is trusted by organizations worldwide—whether due to unintentional mistakes or malicious intent. With an automated common content classification that has been honed for nearly 15 years, Proofpoint’s cloud-based solution provides data visibility and context across multiple channels from a single console. In today’s hybrid world with increased digital file sharing, regulation, and privacy requirements, data discovery and classification is key to an effective DLP strategy. Dathena’s cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies will complement Proofpoint’s Information & Cloud Security platform, enabling organizations to automatically discover and classify data in real-time and better understand information risk with industry specific out-of-the-box and custom AI and Machine Learning (ML)-driven data classification models.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Dathena team that built this cutting-edge technology to Proofpoint, and we look forward to working together to help our customers protect their data,” added Steele.

“Proofpoint has firmly established itself as a DLP leader, and joining them provides us with the perfect opportunity to fulfill our mission of protecting the data and privacy of organizations around the world,” said Christopher Muffat, Founder & CEO, Dathena. “I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team through our unique technology and many innovations enabling better data protection. Working together with Proofpoint we will reach thousands of new customers, while further building trust in a digital world.”

The acquisition of Dathena reinforces Proofpoint’s commitment to innovation and growth as a private company and increases its presence and investment in Asia. The integration allows Proofpoint to fully migrate customers of legacy DLP suites with data at rest requirements and extends the existing integration with Microsoft Information Protection.



For more information on Proofpoint’s people-centric, cloud-based security solutions, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/information-protection.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .



Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristy Campbell

Proofpoint, Inc.

(408) 850-4142

kcampbell@proofpoint.com