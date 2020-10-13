Log in
Prop 24 Receives Endorsement From California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

10/13/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Yes on Prop 24 campaign announced a major statewide endorsement from Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, who joins the nation's leading privacy experts in supporting Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act, to strengthen privacy laws.

"I urge California voters to join me in the fight to protect consumers by voting YES on Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act," said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. "Prop 24 will hold corporations accountable when they sell and misuse our private information.  It will set the national standard for consumer privacy laws, and California voters should send that message loud and clear by voting YES on Prop 24." 

Prop 24 is overwhelmingly supported by California voters, with nearly 80% of voters saying that they will support the measure in recent polling by Goodwin Simon Strategic Research. 

Proposition 24 would:

  1. Protect your most personal information, by allowing you to prevent businesses from using or sharing sensitive information about your health, finances, race, ethnicity, and precise location;
  2. Safeguard young people, TRIPLING FINES for violations involving children's information;
  3. Put new limits on companies' collection and use of our personal information;
  4. Establish an enforcement arm—the California Privacy Protection Agency—to defend these rights and hold companies accountable, and extend enforcement including IMPOSING PENALTIES FOR NEGLIGENCE resulting in theft of consumers' emails and passwords;
  5. MAKE IT MUCH HARDER TO WEAKEN PRIVACY in California in the future, by preventing special interests and politicians from undermining Californians' privacy rights, while allowing the Legislature to amend the law to further the primary goal of strengthening consumer privacy to better protect you and your children, such as opt-in for use of data, further protections for uniquely vulnerable minors, and greater power for individuals to hold violators accountable.

The Yes on Prop 24 campaign is proud to have the endorsement of former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Los Angeles Times editorial board, Congressman Ro Khanna, California State Controller Betty Yee, Common Sense Media, Consumer Watchdog, AFSCME California, the NAACP of California, California Professional Firefighters, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21 (Bay Area), UA Local 38 Plumbers and Pipefitters, California State Senators Ben Allen, Bill Dodd, Lena Gonzalez, Connie Leyva, Bill Monning, Nancy Skinner, Robert Hertzberg, Scott Wiener, Bob Wieckowski and Jim Beall, California State Assemblymembers Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and David Chiu, John Burton, Former Chair of the California Democratic Party, Alex Rooker and Daraka Larimore Hall, Vice Chairs of the California Democratic Party, Dan Weitzman, Controller of the California Democratic Party, Jenny Bach, Secretary of the California Democratic Party, Dr. Lisa Strohman, JD, PhD, and more.

About Californians for Consumer Privacy
Californians for Consumer Privacy is the same group that authored the first-in-the-nation California Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed unanimously by the California State Legislature and signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown. Now the group is backing Prop 24, the California Privacy Rights Act on the 2020 ballot, to expand and enshrine privacy rights for all Californians.

www.caprivacy.org

 

Paid for by Yes on 24, Californians for Consumer Privacy

Committee major funding from Alastair Mactaggart

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prop-24-receives-endorsement-from-california-lieutenant-governor-eleni-kounalakis-301151555.html

SOURCE Californians for Consumer Privacy

© PRNewswire 2020

