Propel : and Jitterbit Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Manufacturers Connect Business Critical Systems

Companies offer pre-built integration between Propel and ERP providers focused on SMB and Mid-Market companies

Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, and Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced their strategic partnership to standardize and simplify connections between Propel and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Jitterbit becomes Propel’s preferred solution for integrations with ERP providers catering to small, medium, and mid-market manufacturers, including Netsuite, Infor and Microsoft Dynamics.

The Propel-ERP integration, powered by Jitterbit, eliminates expensive errors, painful product delays, and wasted time typically associated with manual data entry. When new products are released from Propel to manufacturing, the item masters, Bills of Material (BOM), and associated manufacturer parts are automatically created in ERP. Subsequent Engineering Change Orders (ECOs) executed in Propel automatically update the appropriate item masters, BOMs, and approved manufacturer parts in ERP. And as costs and inventory levels are updated in ERP, those changes can be reflected in Propel. All workflows and data are configured to meet individual company requirements, allowing manufacturers to tailor the solution to support their specific processes and business needs.

The benefits of connecting Propel to ERP include:

Faster time to market by providing operations, procurement and manufacturing teams with real-time product data to ensure everybody is working on the right version.

by providing operations, procurement and manufacturing teams with real-time product data to ensure everybody is working on the right version. Greater profitability by providing engineers with real-time cost information and inventory levels, enabling them to make engineering decisions in line with margin goals.

by providing engineers with real-time cost information and inventory levels, enabling them to make engineering decisions in line with margin goals. Reduced operational costs by eliminating time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry, so your teams can focus on high value work.

by eliminating time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry, so your teams can focus on high value work. Happier customers thanks to great products delivered on time and under budget.

“Propel customers will benefit from Jitterbit’s experience using standard connectors to integrate multiple business systems with over 1,000 end-points,” said Dario Ambrosini, CMO of Propel. “Companies rely on Jitterbit to connect their applications because the Harmony platform solution is intuitive, easy to use, and fast to deploy.”

“Jitterbit makes it easy to connect Propel’s integrated QMS and PLM to industry-leading ERP systems,” said Ron Wastal, SVP, Global Business Development at Jitterbit. “This is a great way for manufacturers to create a single source of product truth across these critical systems.”

Companies attending SuiteWorld October 18-21 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas can visit Jitterbit at booth #719 to learn more about the benefits of connecting NetSuite ERP to Propel.

About Propel

Propel enables Product 360, the modern way to take products from concept to customer. Born in the cloud and built on Salesforce, Propel helps manufacturers collaborate across the entire value chain to get the right products to market faster and at higher margins. Companies of all types trust Propel to achieve product success, from hyper-growth startups like Desktop Metal, Imperative Care, and Inari Medical, to established innovators like Traeger, Simplisafe, and Vizio, to Fortune 500 companies like Shell and Zoetis. For more information, visit propelplm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

