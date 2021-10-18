Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Propel : and Jitterbit Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Manufacturers Connect Business Critical Systems

10/18/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies offer pre-built integration between Propel and ERP providers focused on SMB and Mid-Market companies

Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, and Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced their strategic partnership to standardize and simplify connections between Propel and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Jitterbit becomes Propel’s preferred solution for integrations with ERP providers catering to small, medium, and mid-market manufacturers, including Netsuite, Infor and Microsoft Dynamics.

The Propel-ERP integration, powered by Jitterbit, eliminates expensive errors, painful product delays, and wasted time typically associated with manual data entry. When new products are released from Propel to manufacturing, the item masters, Bills of Material (BOM), and associated manufacturer parts are automatically created in ERP. Subsequent Engineering Change Orders (ECOs) executed in Propel automatically update the appropriate item masters, BOMs, and approved manufacturer parts in ERP. And as costs and inventory levels are updated in ERP, those changes can be reflected in Propel. All workflows and data are configured to meet individual company requirements, allowing manufacturers to tailor the solution to support their specific processes and business needs.

The benefits of connecting Propel to ERP include:

  • Faster time to market by providing operations, procurement and manufacturing teams with real-time product data to ensure everybody is working on the right version.
  • Greater profitability by providing engineers with real-time cost information and inventory levels, enabling them to make engineering decisions in line with margin goals.
  • Reduced operational costs by eliminating time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry, so your teams can focus on high value work.
  • Happier customers thanks to great products delivered on time and under budget.

“Propel customers will benefit from Jitterbit’s experience using standard connectors to integrate multiple business systems with over 1,000 end-points,” said Dario Ambrosini, CMO of Propel. “Companies rely on Jitterbit to connect their applications because the Harmony platform solution is intuitive, easy to use, and fast to deploy.”

“Jitterbit makes it easy to connect Propel’s integrated QMS and PLM to industry-leading ERP systems,” said Ron Wastal, SVP, Global Business Development at Jitterbit. “This is a great way for manufacturers to create a single source of product truth across these critical systems.”

Companies attending SuiteWorld October 18-21 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas can visit Jitterbit at booth #719 to learn more about the benefits of connecting NetSuite ERP to Propel.

About Propel

Propel enables Product 360, the modern way to take products from concept to customer. Born in the cloud and built on Salesforce, Propel helps manufacturers collaborate across the entire value chain to get the right products to market faster and at higher margins. Companies of all types trust Propel to achieve product success, from hyper-growth startups like Desktop Metal, Imperative Care, and Inari Medical, to established innovators like Traeger, Simplisafe, and Vizio, to Fortune 500 companies like Shell and Zoetis. For more information, visit propelplm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aFinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR
10:23aNeeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions
GL
10:23aNeeyamo's Focus on Technology and Innovation Makes It a Potential Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR Solutions
GL
10:22aFACTSET RESEARCH : S&P 500 Is Reporting Third Highest Net Profit Margin Since 2008 for Q3
PU
10:22aA &LDQUO;GOLDEN TICKET&RDQUO; : Maxar Young Professional Reflects on GEOINT 20...
PU
10:22aBALLARD POWER : and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and commercialize integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility - Form 6-K
PU
10:22aLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Capabilities With Freeform Optics Solutions to Tap into AR and VR Markets
PU
10:22aCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Oct 18, 2021 Drill Mobilized at Marshall Lake for 3,000 Metre Drill Program
PU
10:22aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Wines & Spirits · October 18, 2021 Moët Hennessy inaugurates new Research Center devoted to innovation
PU
10:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :pricing of offering of s$300 million 3.29% notes due 2026 under the s$3 billion mtn programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Philips 3Q Net Profit Rose Significantly But Sales Missed Market Views
5Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

HOT NEWS