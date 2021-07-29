Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Propelled by Continued Surge of Growth, ERI Extends Hiring Efforts in Fresno

07/29/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to steady surge of growth, it is looking to add an additional 50 long-term employees to its staff within the next 30 days at its Fresno, California facilities.

Available jobs include manager and supervisor positions, demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, recycling specialists, shipping & receiving, drivers, customer service and asset management (tech). Pay rates are competitive and full time and overtime opportunities are available. A $500 bonus is also being offered to new hires.

“We continue to grow exponentially and need new people to join the ERI family all over the country, including at our Fresno facilities,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater. We’re very proud to continue offering great, green jobs. We know that many qualified people who may have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us and we welcome them!”

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:11pYum! Brands Reports FX Gains at KFC, Pizza Hut Units -- Currency Comment
DJ
12:10pL'OREAL : Beauty sales surge at L'Oreal as lockdowns ease
RE
12:10pAERCAP N : Financial Statements (Unaudited) (Form 6-K)
PU
12:10pHUDSON CAPITAL : Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
12:10pLEONARDO S P A : Risultati al 30 giugno 2021 (Presentazione)
PU
12:10pLEONARDO S P A : Results at 30 June 2021 (Comunicato stampa)
PU
12:10pROBINHOOD MARKETS : makes its $32 billion debut on Wall Street
AQ
12:10pINWIT S P A : enters the dedicated road and highway tunnel roofing segment
PU
12:10pAFSA PRESIDENT : Rate Caps Lead to Civil Rights Losses, Not Consumer Protection Victories
BU
12:10pGreystone Provides $25 Million in Supplemental Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Phoenix, AZ
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3NATWEST GROUP PLC : BEYOND THE MEME: finance gets serious on going viral
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
5Shell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars

HOT NEWS