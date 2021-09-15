Prophet Expands Digital and Transformation Capabilities with Five Senior Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet, a global consultancy, has added five new leaders who will enhance the firm’s digital marketing, transformation, customer experience and digital design capabilities. These new hires will also join Prophet’s growing bench of senior female leaders as the firm continues its commitment to put women in senior level roles, elevate their voices and build a more gendered-balanced workforce.



“From adapting to the realities of a post-pandemic world to facing unprecedented levels of change and disruption, companies require new thinking and transformative approaches to compete in today’s market,” says Michael Dunn, Prophet’s CEO and Chairman, “These new leaders have a wealth of expertise assisting brands with transformation, marketing, design and experience all through the lens of digital and will be vital team members as we continue to help our clients unlock uncommon growth.”

Dunn adds, “Having a diverse set of voices from a variety of backgrounds enables us to provide the best service to our clients. We are excited to add these five highly accomplished women to the Prophet family and continue our commitment to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.”

The new hires are:

Amanda Thurston, Partner, New York: As a member of the firm's Marketing and Sales Practice, she will guide data and platform transformation efforts to generate demand and above market growth for clients. Before joining Prophet, she was chief marketing officer at Group M, North America and marketing services leader at IBM iX.



Caitlyn Philips, Partner, New York: Philips brings 20 years of experience spanning advertising, consulting and innovation to the Digital Practice after leading CX for Wunderman Thompson's east region.

Layla Keramat, Partner, Berlin: She brings 25+ years of experience defining and designing innovative solutions with a human (and planet) centered design approach. Keramat has designed complex systems of service and product for connected car, future mobility, future learning, telecommunication, IoT (in home and industry) and smart cities shaping innovative experiences for global brands (BMW, IKEA, China UnionPay, Deutsche Telekom, Porsche) and startups in markets across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and China.

Amy Laskin, Associate Partner, New York: Laskin focuses on digital marketing and content strategies to help companies achieve growth and transformation. Her prior experience includes leadership positions at Ogilvy, Bed Bath & Beyond and WW (formerly Weight Watchers). And at R/GA, she led content strategy for the global B2B unification of the Verizon brands.

Susan Hosking, Associate Partner, San Francisco: Joining Prophet's Experience and Innovation practice, Hosking is a product strategist with expertise in creative product and service development as well as business strategy. Previously, she was senior manager at Bain & Company and a design leader in its innovation practice, ADAPT.



“Customers’ demands are constantly evolving and companies need robust strategies to provide the experiences, products and services they require,” said Chiaki Nishino, President at Prophet, “These women leaders have proven track records of developing solutions to complex problems and will help our clients achieve transformative growth.”

As part of these hires, Prophet is enhancing its marketing and experience transformation capabilities. Thurston has expertise in demand generation and enacting data-led transformations while Laskin specializes in digital content creation and multi-channel storytelling across a variety of disciplines including ecommerce, brand strategy and development, digital strategy, social media and more. Philips, Keramat and Hosking each bring a deep and diverse set of capabilities to uncover human-centered, innovative experiences for global brands.

Mat Zucker, senior partner and co-head of the Marketing and Sales practice comments, “I’m excited that these talented experts are joining our stellar global sales and marketing team. A digital marketing strategy is vital for growth and companies need to be ready to respond to new opportunities when they arise, invest in content and capabilities to meet the moment.”

