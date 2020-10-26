Prophylaxis to COVID-19 by AFO-202 ß-Glucan Food Supplement From Japan

Potentials to prevent COVID-19 complications by Blood sugar, lipid & coagulation balance.

Caucasian, Hispanic and Afro-American population, when Covid-19 infected, are prone to abnormal blood clotting, that may lead to stroke. Pregnant women and people with comorbidities are also at high risk. Higher mortality has been reported in patients, whose fasting plasma glucose is very high at the time of hospital admission with SARS-COV-2. During this unprecedented pandemic, a prophylaxis to Covid-19 in diabetic population, and strategies for Prevention of Covid-19 associated coagulopathy by consumption of Beta glucan food supplement produced by Black yeast Aureobasidium Pullulans AFO-202 strain has been published in Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders (https://doi.org/10.1007/s40200-020-00664-4) and Thrombosis Journal (https://doi.org/10.1186/s12959-020-00239-6) respectively, recommending clinical studies for its validation in Covid-19 patients.

Salient features of AFO-202 secreted Nichi-Glucan on its potentials of prophylaxis to Covid-19 related complications through Blood glucose, cholesterol and coagulation system balancing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

COVID-19 virus damages blood vessels, causing clot or thrombus formation resulting in stroke and disruption of the body’s blood clotting system, leading to organ damage and death. Metabolic and immune dysregulation leads to higher mortality in diabetes patients. The AFO-202 derived Nichi-Glucan has potentials to alleviate the cytokine storm, minimize coagulation disruption, and prevent complications of Covid-19 by balancing blood glucose & cholesterol, according to the authors, who have earlier published its immune enhancement and modulation capabilities to help tackle Covid-19 (https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2020.01548). Pilot studies in Diabetic and Dyslipidemic individuals from south Asian population also have been reported (https://doi.org/10.1155/2012/895370).

Unique advantages: Research of Prof. Noboru Fujii on poly-thermo tolerant fungi lead to the successful culture of Aureobasidium Pullulans and Mr. Takashi Onaka (President, Sophy Inc) accomplished its industrial scale GMP production in Kochi, Japan, which was approved by Japanese health ministry as a food additive and in the market since 1996. Among several ß-Glucans produced by extraction and purification methods from sources like yeast-cell wall, Shiitake mushroom, Oats, Algae etc, Nichi Glucan is unique, being secreted as an exo-polysaccharide by AFO-202, possessing a distinct structure, water solubility, high purity, functionality and molecular weight of 30,000. Safety has been confirmed by genotoxicity, repeated and long-term administration tests. Recently, a new strain, N-163 secreted product, having advantageous characteristics to contribute to human health is undergoing studies. Nichi Glucan is available in Japan (www.nichiglucan.com) and in India (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08DFDX2HQ), exported worldwide by GN Corporation.

Disclaimer: Nichi-Glucan is a food supplement, free from 25 most common allergens. It’s not a drug or curative/therapeutic agent.

