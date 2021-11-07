Proposed changes to Working for Families Tax Credits

08 November 2021
The Government has announced proposals to increase Working for Families Tax Credits rates and the abatement rate from 1 April 2022.
It intends to introduce legislation before the end of the year to make this change.
For more information, please see the Government's media release:
Incomes lifted for 346,000 families
