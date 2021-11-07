Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Proposed changes to Working for Families Tax Credits

11/07/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
08 November 2021

The Government has announced proposals to increase Working for Families Tax Credits rates and the abatement rate from 1 April 2022.

It intends to introduce legislation before the end of the year to make this change.

For more information, please see the Government's media release:

Incomes lifted for 346,000 families

Disclaimer

New Zealand Inland Revenue published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 20:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51pTwitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
RE
03:28pIlham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have laid the foundation stone for Dashalti Mosque in Shusha
PU
03:18pProposed changes to Working for Families Tax Credits
PU
03:14pBiden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal
RE
02:49pU.s. cdc says as of november 7, 24,084,107 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
02:48pU.s. cdc says 223,629,671 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 7 versus 223,245,121 individuals as of nov 6
RE
02:46pU.s. cdc says 193,832,584 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of nov 7 versus 193,627,929 individuals as of nov 6
RE
02:46pU.s. cdc says administered 430,927,624 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 7 vs 429,442,508 doses delivered as of nov 6
RE
02:45pU.s. cdc says delivered 534,081,335 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of nov 7 vs 533,019,545 doses delivered as of nov 6
RE
02:27pElon musk on twitter poll results says "i was prepared to accept either outcome" - tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
2Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
3Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say
4UK seems set to invoke emergency measures on NIreland trade - Irish min..
5First Cobalt aims to create specialist EV battery materials facility in..

HOT NEWS