Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* PROPUBLICA IS RETURNING $1.6 MILLION IN FUNDS RECEIVED FROM SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S FAMILY FOUNDATION- MEMO SEEN BY REUTERS

* PROPUBLICA IS TERMINATING ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH 'BUILDING A STRONGER FUTURE', SAM BANKMAN-FRIED’S FAMILY FOUNDATION- MEMO SEEN BY REUTERS