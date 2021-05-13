Proscia : To Host Former FDA Chair Dr. Scott Gottlieb As Keynote Speaker of Future Ready Pathology

Premier industry event to highlight innovations enabling rapid modernization of diagnostic medicine and unveil latest release of flagship software platform

Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, today announces Future Ready Pathology, an industry event for helping diagnostic laboratories rapidly modernize in the post-pandemic era and beyond. The virtual event, scheduled for June 15, 2021, will feature informative sessions, panel discussions, and insights from digital health and laboratory pioneers, including former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. It will also showcase technologies driving the industry forward with the introduction of major upgrades to the Concentriq® digital pathology platform.

The traditional practice of pathology is under more pressure than ever before. An anticipated surge in biopsy volume resulting from delayed cancer screenings, combined with the increasingly permanent shift to remote work, has intensified longstanding and systemic challenges faced by diagnostic laboratories. To provide these organizations with real-world examples and best practices for quickly digitizing their pathology operations, Proscia is hosting Future Ready Pathology, an engaging event with fresh perspectives for pathologists, laboratory management, and information technology teams.

Among the highlights, former FDA chair Dr. Scott Gottlieb will share his unique point of view on innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes and reshaping healthcare delivery with a focus on the growing role of AI-enabled digital pathology in advancing cancer research and diagnosis. The event will also feature sessions on scaling digital pathology across the connected enterprise, improving the pathologist experience, and future-proofing your ecosystem. Confirmed speakers include:

Alexi Baidoshvili, Clinical Pathologist at LabPON, the first laboratory in the world to reach 100% digital pathology diagnosis

Dr. Ralf Huss, Professor of Pathology and the managing deputy director of Pathology and Molecular Diagnosis at the University Hospital in Augsburg, where he also leads the Center for Digital Medicine

Anthony Magliocco, MD, President and CEO of Protean BioDiagnostics and former Chair of Anatomic Pathology at Moffitt Cancer Center

Robert Michel, Editor-in-Chief of the Dark Report

Monica Santamaria-Fries, MD, Digital Transformation Officer at Proscia and former Chief of Pathology at Kaiser Permanente

“Proscia is honored to welcome Dr. Gottlieb as the keynote speaker of Future Ready Pathology,” said David West, CEO. “Laboratories must quickly adapt to the post-pandemic new normal to deliver on their commitment to excellent patient care. We look forward to arming them with critical insight from Dr. Gottlieb and our other visionary speakers as well as providing them with the technology needed to quickly capitalize on this transformation.”

Proscia is a software company that is changing the way the world practices pathology to transform cancer research and diagnosis. With the company’s Concentriq digital pathology platform and pipeline of AI-powered applications, laboratories are leveraging new kinds of data to accelerate discoveries and improve patient outcomes. Proscia’s team of technologists, scientists, and pathologists is bringing a fresh approach to an outdated industry, helping the world to keep pace with the increasing demand for pathology services and fulfill the promise of precision diagnostics. For more information, visit proscia.com.

