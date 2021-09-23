Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prosecutor offers SNC-Lavalin to negotiate remediation deal in bridge fraud case

09/23/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., headquarters seen in Montreal

(Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group said on Thursday Quebec's chief prosecutor had offered to negotiate a remediation agreement with the company in a case related to alleged fraud against the Canadian government about two decades ago.

Earlier in the day, the construction company and two former executives were charged for crimes including forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The probe revealed the company had paid bribes in exchange for obtaining a $128-million contract for the refurbishment of Montreal's Jacques Cartier bridge. SNC was a 50% consortium partner in the contract.

"The Company ... takes seriously these charges relating to alleged events that took place two decades ago. The Company has fully and voluntarily cooperated with the authorities," SNC said in a statement.

SNC shares closed 2.2% lower on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pProsecutor offers SNC-Lavalin to negotiate remediation deal in bridge fraud case
RE
05:47pDogecoin Lost 2.17% to $0.222 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEthereum Gained 3.84% to $3142.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pBitcoin Gained 2.84% to $44678.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pVP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia
RE
05:44pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on China's herd restrictions
RE
05:42pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 680,688 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 42,501,643 as of yesterday vs 42,363,951 in previous report on sept 22
RE
05:42pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 680,688 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 677,086 in previous report on sept 22
RE
05:41pCostco wholesale corp - says it is paying 6 times for containers and shipping due to price increase on items shipped across the oceans - conf call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2Analyst recommendations: Amgen, Apple, AstraZeneca, FedEx, T-Mobile US...
3The student becomes the master
4"Reasonably good" September jobs starts Fed taper. Is another dud comin..
5KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS