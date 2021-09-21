Proserpine Production Report Wk 12 WE 18Sep21

73,000 tonnes o

Weekly production figures

Wilmar Sugar

Proserpine Mill

Week 12, ending 18 September 2021

This week Season to date Cane crushed 79,757 831,336 Average bin weight 9.62 9.59 CCS 14.55 14.34 Cane variety performance for region Variety % CCS Variety % CCS Q240 33.29 14.45 Q232 3.20 13.86 Q208 25.20 14.60 SRA9 2.05 14.09 Q183 15.51 14.55 Q252 1.73 15.71 Q242 4.46 13.86 253 1.62 14.23

Comments:

Close to 80,000 tonnes of cane were crushed for the week.

This was below budget due to the need for carry out some factory repairs early in the week.

There will be a scheduled roller arcing stop on Wednesday 22 September.

CCS for the week dropped to 14.55, which is below budget.

The highest CCS sample was 16.72 from a rake of first ratoon Q240 in the Up River Productivity District.

With school holidays under way, we ask parents and carers to remind children about the dangers of playing on or around our cane rail network.

Please explain to children that cane trains can't swerve and they can't come to a quick stop. It can take up to 1km for a fully-laden cane train to come to a complete stop.

The travelling public is urged to 'Use your train brain' by always giving way to cane trains and staying well clear of our cane railway network.

Tony Marino

Cane Supply Manager

Proserpine Region