Proserpine Production Report Wk 13 WE 25Sep21

73,000 tonnes o

Weekly production figures

Wilmar Sugar

Proserpine Mill

Week 13, ending 25 September 2021

This week Season to date Cane crushed 86,858 918,193 Average bin weight 9.65 9.59 CCS 14.59 14.37 Cane variety performance for region Variety % CCS Variety % CCS Q240 36.40 14.25 KQ228 1.78 14.61 Q208 22.75 14.99 Q226 1.12 13.96 Q183 18.11 14.66 Q253 1.07 14.52 Q242 3.79 14.09 Q252 1.05 14.91

Comments:

Close to 87,000 tonnes of cane were crushed for the week. The scheduled maintenance day on Wednesday to carry out roller arcing was completed successfully.

The Proserpine crop estimate has been revised downward to 1.58 million tonnes due to unfavourable weather conditions this season.

CCS for the week increased to 14.59, which is below budget.

The highest CCS sample was 17.03 from a rake of fourth ratoon Q183 in the Elaroo Productivity District.

With school holidays continuing, we ask parents and carers to remind children of the dangers of playing on or near our cane rail network.

We also continue to urge the travelling public to 'Use your train brain' by always giving way to cane trains and staying well clear of our cane railway network.

Tony Marino

Cane Supply Manager

Proserpine Region