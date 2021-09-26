Proserpine Production Report Wk 13 WE 25Sep21

73,000 tonnes o
Weekly production figures
Wilmar Sugar
Proserpine Mill
Week 13, ending 25 September 2021
|
|
|
|
This week
|
Season to
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
Cane crushed
|
|
86,858
|
918,193
|
|
Average bin weight
|
|
9.65
|
|
9.59
|
|
CCS
|
|
|
14.59
|
|
14.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cane variety performance for region
|
|
|
|
Variety
|
%
|
CCS
|
Variety
|
%
|
CCS
|
|
Q240
|
36.40
|
14.25
|
KQ228
|
1.78
|
14.61
|
|
Q208
|
22.75
|
14.99
|
Q226
|
1.12
|
13.96
|
|
Q183
|
18.11
|
14.66
|
Q253
|
1.07
|
14.52
|
|
Q242
|
3.79
|
14.09
|
Q252
|
1.05
|
14.91
|
Comments:
Close to 87,000 tonnes of cane were crushed for the week. The scheduled maintenance day on Wednesday to carry out roller arcing was completed successfully.
The Proserpine crop estimate has been revised downward to 1.58 million tonnes due to unfavourable weather conditions this season.
CCS for the week increased to 14.59, which is below budget.
The highest CCS sample was 17.03 from a rake of fourth ratoon Q183 in the Elaroo Productivity District.
With school holidays continuing, we ask parents and carers to remind children of the dangers of playing on or near our cane rail network.
We also continue to urge the travelling public to 'Use your train brain' by always giving way to cane trains and staying well clear of our cane railway network.
Tony Marino
Cane Supply Manager
Proserpine Region
