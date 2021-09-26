Log in
Proserpine Production Report Wk 13 WE 25Sep21

09/26/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
73,000 tonnes o

Weekly production figures

Wilmar Sugar

Proserpine Mill

Week 13, ending 25 September 2021

This week

Season to

date

Cane crushed

86,858

918,193

Average bin weight

9.65

9.59

CCS

14.59

14.37

Cane variety performance for region

Variety

%

CCS

Variety

%

CCS

Q240

36.40

14.25

KQ228

1.78

14.61

Q208

22.75

14.99

Q226

1.12

13.96

Q183

18.11

14.66

Q253

1.07

14.52

Q242

3.79

14.09

Q252

1.05

14.91

Comments:

Close to 87,000 tonnes of cane were crushed for the week. The scheduled maintenance day on Wednesday to carry out roller arcing was completed successfully.

The Proserpine crop estimate has been revised downward to 1.58 million tonnes due to unfavourable weather conditions this season.

CCS for the week increased to 14.59, which is below budget.

The highest CCS sample was 17.03 from a rake of fourth ratoon Q183 in the Elaroo Productivity District.

With school holidays continuing, we ask parents and carers to remind children of the dangers of playing on or near our cane rail network.

We also continue to urge the travelling public to 'Use your train brain' by always giving way to cane trains and staying well clear of our cane railway network.

Tony Marino

Cane Supply Manager

Proserpine Region

Disclaimer

Wilmar Sugar Australia Limited published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS