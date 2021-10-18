Proserpine Production Report Wk 16 WE 16Oct21

73,000 tonnes o

Weekly production figures

Wilmar Sugar

Proserpine Mill

Week 16, ending 16 October 2021

This week Season to date Cane crushed 87,323 1,167,981 Average bin weight 9.54 9.58 CCS 14.92 14.46 Cane variety performance for region Variety % CCS Variety % CCS Q183 24.48 15.11 Q232 3.51 14.16 Q240 24.78 14.84 KQ228 2.39 15.02 Q208 23.08 15.18 Q138 1.56 14.03 Q242 3.69 13.86 Q124 1.54 14.40

Comments:

Proserpine Mill processed more than 87,300 tonnes of cane for the week, which was above budget.

The factory has now processed a total of 1.17M tonnes which is close to 75 per cent of the total estimated crop.

There will be a scheduled maintenance day this Thursday to arc weld mill rollers.

Harvesting conditions continue to be favourable and the crop continues to cut at about 97.6 per cent to estimate.

CCS increased for the fourth week in a row to average 14.92 units.

The highest CCS sample was 16.87 from a rake of first ratoon Q208 in the Gregory Productivity District.

Remember to use your train brain around our cane rail network. Approach all level crossings with caution and always give way to cane trains.

Tony Marino

Cane Supply Manager

Proserpine Region