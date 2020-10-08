Proserv and Synaptec sign strategic alliance agreement

October 8, 2020

Controls technology company Proserv Controls has penned a strategic alliance with power system monitoring leader Synaptec to develop a cutting-edge integrated holistic cable monitoring system, which will reduce downtime, improve safety and lower operating costs at offshore wind farms.

The partnership aims to move both companies forward in several energy markets, including offshore wind and upstream oil and gas, via the co-development of multiple innovative products and services. The two firms will work to integrate their mutual technologies to generate condition monitoring solutions which will take preventative failure warnings to another level of sophistication, enabling timely intervention by operators, and preventing outages and costly lost production.

Synaptec was founded in Glasgow in 2014 and provides distributed sensor networks to improve visibility and control of power systems. Its advanced technologies use optical fibres and are completely passive: a global first for the power sector. Proserv will incorporate Synaptec's unique passive distributed electro-mechanical sensing (DES) technology within its monitoring solution. Read more…