Prospects for expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and Bangladesh discussed

On September 6, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov held a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Salman Fazlur Rahman.

During the talks, the sides discussed in detail the current agenda of bilateral cooperation in the investment, trade, economic, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

It was announced that the countries have good prerequisites for establishing industrial cooperation in such areas as the agricultural sector, textile, leather and footwear and pharmaceutical industries through the creation of joint ventures in the two countries. An agreement was reached on the development and approval of the 'Road Map' for the development of industrial cooperation.

The need was noted to intensify the intergovernmental dialogue in order to establish a mechanism for the prompt resolution of issues of mutual interest. In this regard, an agreement was reached on joint work on organizing the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the People's Republic of Bangladesh and saturating its agenda with specific proposals and projects.

The foreign side noted the interest in increasing mutual tourist flows, including through the development of 'pilgrimage tourism'. The prospects for expanding interaction in the field of education were also considered - an agreement was reached on establishing cooperation between the International University of Tourism 'Silk Road' (Samarkand) and the University 'Jahangir Nagar' (Dhaka).

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the creation of a joint working group to promote and implement the discussed areas of cooperation.

https://mift.uz/ru/news/obsuzhdeny-perspektivy-rasshirenija-sotrudnichestva-mezhdu-uzbekistanom-i-bangladesh