Prospectus of 10-year Treasury Note Auction 08 December 2020

GOVERNMENT OF MALAWI

(Issued under the provisions of the Malawi Public Finance Act) 10-YEARFIXED COUPON TREASURY NOTE - 08 DECEMBER 2020

The Government of Malawi as fiscal authorities in the Republic of Malawi invites bids for the above Treasury note whose terms are as follows:

A. TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1.

Issuer:

Government of Malawi

2.

Purpose:

Debt Refinancing

3.

Mode:

Multiple price bid auction

4.

Auction frequency:

To be prescribed by the Government

5.

Initial auction

08 December 2020

6.

Amount:

K10.64 Billion

7.

Tenor:

10 years

8.

Settlement date:

Funds to be received on value date (T+2) by debit of customer accounts at

commercial banks

9.

Price per K100 Par Value of

Quoted at discount

Treasury note:

10.

Minimum bid size:

K1,000,000.00 and multiples of K100,000.00 thereafter

11.

Access to bid forms

Investors are required to complete bid forms available at Reserve Bank of

Malawi offices and on Reserve Bank of Malawi website

12.

Bids closure

15:30 hours on auction day

13.

Non-competitive bids:

Non-competitive bidding strictly prohibited

14.

Coupon:

15.00 percent per annum

15.

Coupon payments:

Semi-annual

16.

Day count convention:

Actual/365

17.

Tax:

Discount/interest amount is subject to withholding tax as provided for under

existing tax laws

18.

Form of issuance:

Dematerialized certificates

19.

Rediscounting:

RBM will rediscount as a last resort

20.

Listing:

The bond will be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange

21.

Trading:

Secondary trading to commence a week after each auction

22.

Eligibility:

Unrestricted

23. Right to accept applications: Government through Reserve Bank of Malawi reserves the right to accept bids in full or part thereof or reject them in total without giving any reason

For further details contact any of the following:

  • Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3
  • Tel: 01771600,01770600 Fax: 01772219, 01774498
  • e-Mail: RBMDealers@rbm.mw
  • website: www.rbm.mw

1

2

B. GENERAL INFORMATION

  1. Notice
    • This prospectus only applies to Treasury notes issued under this prospectus.
  3. Advantages of the Treasury note
    • It is transferable and negotiable.
    • It can be pledged as collateral.
    • The rate of return is competitive.
    • It is issued through market-based procedures.
  5. Auction Process
    • A press release will be issued before each auction, announcing the auction date, and other terms and conditions.
    • Investors are invited to submit bids using prescribed tender forms, which will be available from Reserve Bank of Malawi offices and website as well as commercial bank offices.
    • The auction for this note will be conducted on a multiple price bid basis whereby each successful bidder pays the price quoted for the amount tendered. Bids are listed, starting with the highest bid price, down to the lowest bid price that exhausts the face value amount of the note offered for sale.
    • Results of the auction will be published on the Reserve Bank of Malawi website: http://www.rbm.mw and may also be published in the print media.
  7. Payment and Settlement Procedures
    • Payment shall be received on value date by debit of customer accounts at commercial banks.
    • In case of non-compliance with the time limit for payment, successful bidders will be disqualified from participation in subsequent auctions. In case of failed settlement, Reserve Bank of Malawi reserves the right to indefinitely bar the investor from participating in all or subsequent auctions.
    • Coupon will be paid semi-annually by crediting customer accounts at commercial banks.
  9. Redemption
    • On maturity, the notes will be redeemed directly at Reserve Bank of Malawi.
    • Investors will receive the par value (100 percent) of their respective bids.
  11. Secondary Market Trading
    • After the primary auction, the note may be traded on the Malawi Stock Exchange.
    • Rules and guidelines for trading notes on the Malawi Stock Exchange shall apply.
    • The listing price for the note shall equal the weighted average price from the primary auction.
    • Malawi Stock Exchange will notify Reserve Bank of Malawi immediately after transactions occur to allow Reserve Bank of Malawi update its register with respect to holders of respective securities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 08 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 15:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
