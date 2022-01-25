|
Prospectus of 5-Year Treasury Note 25 January 2022
GOVERNMENT OF MALAWI
(Issued under the provisions of the Malawi Public Finance Management Act)
5-YEAR FIXED COUPON TREASURY NOTE - 25 JANUARY 2022
The Government of Malawi as fiscal authorities in the Republic of Malawi invites bids for the above Treasury note whose terms are as follows:
A. TERMS AND CONDITIONS
1.
Issuer:
Government of Malawi
2.
Purpose:
Debt Refinancing
3.
Mode:
Multiple price bid auction
4.
Auction frequency:
To be prescribed by the Government
5.
Initial auction
25 January 2022
6.
Amount:
K53.15 Billion
7.
Tenor:
5 years
8.
Settlement date:
Funds to be received by 15:00 hours on value date (T+2) by debit of
9.
Price per K100 Par Value of
Quoted at discount
10.
Minimum bid size:
K1,000,000.00 and multiples of K100,000.00 thereafter
11.
Access to bid forms
Investors are required to complete bid forms available at Reserve Bank of
12.
Bids closure
15:30 hours on auction day
13.
Non-competitive bids:
Non-competitive bidding strictly prohibited
14.
Coupon:
12.50 percent per annum
15.
Coupon payments:
Semi-annual
16.
Day count convention:
Actual/365
17.
Tax:
Discount/interest amount is subject to withholding tax as provided for under
18.
Form of issuance:
Dematerialized certificates
19.
Rediscounting:
RBM will rediscount as a last resort
20.
Listing:
The bond will be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange
21.
Trading:
Secondary trading to commence a week after each auction
22.
Eligibility:
Unrestricted
23. Right to accept applications: Government through Reserve Bank of Malawi reserves the right to accept bids in full or part thereof or reject them in total without giving any reason
For further details contact any of the following:
Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3
Tel: 01771600,01770600 Fax: 01772219, 01774498
e-Mail: RBMDealers@rbm.mw
website: www.rbm.mw
B. GENERAL INFORMATION
Notice
This prospectus only applies to Treasury notes issued under this prospectus.
Advantages of the Treasury note
It is transferable and negotiable.
It can be pledged as collateral.
The rate of return is competitive.
It is issued through market-based procedures.
Auction Process
A press release will be issued before each auction, announcing the auction date, and other terms and conditions.
-
-
-
-
Successful bidders are obliged to settle their bids on the auction date (T+2).
Payment shall be received by 15:00 hours on value date by debit of customer accounts at commercial banks.
In case of non-compliance with the time limit for payment, successful bidders will be disqualified from participation in subsequent auctions. In case of failed settlement, Reserve Bank of Malawi reserves the right to indefinitely bar the investor from participating in all or subsequent auctions.
Coupon will be paid semi-annually by crediting customer accounts at commercial banks.
Redemption
On maturity, the notes will be redeemed directly at Reserve Bank of Malawi.
Investors will receive the par value (100 percent) of their respective bids.
Secondary Market Trading
After the primary auction, the note may be traded on the Malawi Stock Exchange.
Rules and guidelines for trading notes on the Malawi Stock Exchange shall apply.
The listing price for the note shall equal the weighted average price from the primary auction.
Malawi Stock Exchange will notify Reserve Bank of Malawi immediately after transactions occur to allow Reserve Bank of Malawi update its register with respect to holders of respective securities.
Disclaimer
