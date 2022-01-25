Prospectus of 5-Year Treasury Note 25 January 2022

GOVERNMENT OF MALAWI

(Issued under the provisions of the Malawi Public Finance Management Act)

5-YEAR FIXED COUPON TREASURY NOTE - 25 JANUARY 2022

The Government of Malawi as fiscal authorities in the Republic of Malawi invites bids for the above Treasury note whose terms are as follows:

A. TERMS AND CONDITIONS 1. Issuer: Government of Malawi 2. Purpose: Debt Refinancing 3. Mode: Multiple price bid auction 4. Auction frequency: To be prescribed by the Government 5. Initial auction 25 January 2022 6. Amount: K53.15 Billion 7. Tenor: 5 years 8. Settlement date: Funds to be received by 15:00 hours on value date (T+2) by debit of customer accounts at commercial banks 9. Price per K100 Par Value of Quoted at discount Treasury note: 10. Minimum bid size: K1,000,000.00 and multiples of K100,000.00 thereafter 11. Access to bid forms Investors are required to complete bid forms available at Reserve Bank of Malawi offices and on Reserve Bank of Malawi website 12. Bids closure 15:30 hours on auction day 13. Non-competitive bids: Non-competitive bidding strictly prohibited 14. Coupon: 12.50 percent per annum 15. Coupon payments: Semi-annual 16. Day count convention: Actual/365 17. Tax: Discount/interest amount is subject to withholding tax as provided for under existing tax laws 18. Form of issuance: Dematerialized certificates 19. Rediscounting: RBM will rediscount as a last resort 20. Listing: The bond will be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange 21. Trading: Secondary trading to commence a week after each auction 22. Eligibility: Unrestricted

23. Right to accept applications: Government through Reserve Bank of Malawi reserves the right to accept bids in full or part thereof or reject them in total without giving any reason

For further details contact any of the following:

Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3

Tel: 01771600,01770600 Fax: 01772219, 01774498

e-Mail: RBMDealers@rbm.mw

website: www.rbm.mw

